LC1 Elections: Let us vote with our hearts

COMMENT | OBED K KATUREEBE | Uganda will be in election mode again tomorrow, July 28th. This time we shall be electing the Local Council One (LC1) chairpersons across the whole country. This is after several postponements due to lack of money to fund the grassroots elections. The government of Uganda finally got the money, and the elections are now going to take place.

The LC1 chairpersons play very critical roles in our communities across the country. What is amazing is the fact that they do all this on a voluntary basis, and yet the workload is so humongous. They even work throughout the night, because people’s emergencies at times require their attention.

According to research carried out by the judiciary and other arbitrating institutions, Local Council 1 chairpersons are critical in resolving local land disputes because they possess grassroots knowledge of community boundaries, historical occupancy and resident identities.

They serve as the first point of mediation at the village level, helping neighbors settle boundary disagreements and verifying authentic landowners before formal, legal steps are taken. In such circumstances they know who is being fraudulent because they have original information on land conflicts within their jurisdiction.

When it comes to security in the villages, LC1 chairpersons play a very critical role. This is because a grassroots leader at the village or cell level is responsible for maintaining local security, resolving community disputes and connecting residents to the government. The LC1 chairpersons work closely with security and the police to keep the village safe. As I earlier argued, LC1 chairpersons know who does what in their localities. It is easier for them to tell who is causing insecurity, be it locally generated or externally caused.

While looking for Ugandans to train for specific deployments that are sensitive, like those joining security forces, the LC1 chairpersons screen and recommend local people who want to join security forces like the police or army.

They also settle small fights, family squabbles, domestic issues and minor land disagreements before they go to formal courts. They usually bring neighbours together to find peaceful agreements. They also write vital recommendation letters needed for getting National IDs, opening bank accounts, finding jobs, or travelling.

LC1 chairpersons keep track of who lives in the village and welcome new visitors or families. They also share government news with the village and tell high-ranking leaders what the community needs. They are champions of local self-help programmes and watch over government or NGO projects happening in the area.

They are the super mobilizers of the common person. Every time there is a nationwide campaign for a critical programme, say, like immunisation against a deadly disease, the LC1 chairpersons come in handy. They do this using loudspeakers or walking from house to house to mobilize people to be part of the campaign. In fact, the country is fully mobilized from corner to corner through these LC1 chairpersons.

Because of the critical role these men and women play in our communities, it was gratifying to hear that President Yoweri Museveni wants to increase their annual ex gratia. The Government of Uganda does not pay LC1 chairpersons a regular monthly salary. Instead, they receive a part-time annual ex gratia allowance, which has historically been set at Shs10,000 per month (paid periodically), though proposals and presidential pronouncements have pushed for increases up to Shs100,000.

This kind of financial reward is critical. At least it makes them attain confidence and respect from those they lead. It also guards them from being manipulated by the rich citizens who compromise their judgements because of small monetary rewards. That fair ex gratia gives the job a sense of value. Whoever is holding it can not afford to lose it. Therefore, he or she must act impartially, lest a vote of no confidence be administered.

So, as people prepare to vote for the LC1 Chairperson, let the patriotic feeling of citizens be summoned. Those vying for the LC1 Chairperson position should remember that their role is to serve their community, and, therefore, this should not be a do-or-die contest. Let the pride of being a community leader come from fostering deep local trust, empowering others and seeing collective positive change. It is about building strong bonds and helping people grow.

In some places, especially in urban centres, we have witnessed cases of violence when electing such officials, which is sad. This is largely because of misleading statements from different political actors that tend to create unnecessary emotions among the voters. This should be avoided. The Electoral Commission should crack the whip on such political players that want to incite our citizens.

Ugandans are tired of violence during elections. Let these elections pass without violence. Elections come and go, but the citizens remain with each other for eternity. With good elections everybody is a winner.

It is good to hear that police have warned candidates, their supporters and the general public against involvement in acts of violence ahead of the Local Council One elections.

Addressing journalists in recent times, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke warned that no campaigning or processions will be allowed on polling day. Let all key players play their part in having free and fair LC1 elections as we carry out this last segment of our democratic process in this season.

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The writer works with Uganda Media Centre