Khan’s removal from post of ICC prosecutor ensured by European countries — source

THE HAGUE | TASS | The key role in the decision to remove Karim Khan from the post of prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was played by European states and the largest donor countries of the court, a diplomatic source told TASS.

According to the source, a special session of the ICC assembly on the Khan case was held “in a tense atmosphere,” but it was the support of European states and other major donors to the court that ensured the necessary majority in the voting. At the same time, such a decision was connected not only with the accusations of sexual harassment against Khan, but also with the loss of confidence in him as a leader.

On July 24, the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute ruled to remove Khan from office in connection with allegations of sexual harassment with 82 out of 125 ICC countries voting for his dismissal.