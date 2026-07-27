Uganda’s Asiimwe wins gold at African Para Archery Championships

Oran, Algeria | URN | Uganda has won its first-ever gold medal at the African Archery Championships after para archer Precious Allan Asiimwe claimed the men’s Para Recurve title at the 15th edition of the continental competition in Oran, Algeria. The historic victory makes Asiimwe Uganda’s first African champion in archery and marks a major milestone for the country’s growing para sports movement.

Asiimwe clinched the title after defeating Algeria’s Izri Abdelkader, ranked 29th in the world, in a thrilling final that was decided by a shoot-off. The Ugandan archer held his nerve in the decisive sixth set, scoring a nine against Abdelkader’s seven to seal the continental crown on his debut appearance at the African Championships.

Speaking after his victory, an emotional Asiimwe described the achievement as a dream come true and dedicated the medal to Uganda and everyone who supported his journey into archery. “I am grateful to God, my coaches, teammates and everyone who believed in me. Winning my first African Championship gold means a lot to me and to Uganda. I hope this achievement inspires more persons with disabilities to take up archery and believe that they can compete at the highest level,” Asiimwe said.

Uganda Archery Vice President Sula Blick hailed the victory as a landmark moment for both the athlete and the country. “Massive congratulations to Precious Allan Asiimwe on winning gold at his first African Championships. What an incredible debut and a proud moment for Uganda. This is only the beginning of what promises to be an amazing journey,” Blick said.

The final was widely regarded as one of the tournament’s most competitive contests, with both archers evenly matched before Asiimwe delivered under pressure in the shoot-off. The achievement is even more remarkable given that Asiimwe only took up archery just over a year ago, highlighting his rapid rise to the top of African para archery. The 15th African Archery Championships were held in Oran, Algeria, from July 20 to 26 under the sanction of World Archery, bringing together 180 athletes and officials from 16 countries.

Uganda was represented by Asiimwe and Bashir Mutyaba in the Para Recurve category, while Shiloh Kamukama Ayebare competed in the Under-18 Recurve event. The Ugandan team was led by coach Aisha Namukwaya, team manager and Uganda Archery Vice President Sula Blick, alongside Lillian Muhangi, who served as manager and parent representative. Asiimwe’s triumph adds to Uganda’s growing success in para sports and is expected to boost the profile of archery as the country prepares for future continental and international competitions.