The Commonwealth Games are here

This time, the Games have fewer sports, more nations, and staring at an uncertain future

COMMENT | Vaughan Cruickshank & Brendon Hyndman | The Australian state of Victoria was supposed to be gearing up to welcome athletes from around the world for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Instead, the competition is getting underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 2026 event was originally awarded to Victoria. However, the state withdrew in July 2023 because of increasing costs. It was feared this decision could lead to the games becoming extinct. However, after discussions with numerous different cities, Glasgow was confirmed as the replacement host city in September 2024. So, what does this year’s event look like, who are the Australians to watch and what does the future hold for the games?

What are the Commonwealth Games?

Similar to the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games is a long-standing international sports event held every four years, except for cancellations during world wars. In contrast to the Olympics, they are open only to countries within the Commonwealth of Nations: predominantly English-speaking former colonies of the British Empire. In fact, the games were called the British Empire Games when they began in 1930.

The title Commonwealth Games has only been used since 1978. This year will be the 23rd Commonwealth Games. Most previous editions have been hosted by larger Commonwealth countries such as Australia (five times), Canada (four), England (four) and New Zealand (three). The Commonwealth nations represent a combined 2.5 billion people: nearly a third of the total world population.

A smaller event than usual

The Commonwealth Games has always had fewer sports and fewer athletes than the Olympics. However, the 2026 event will be even smaller than usual. Glasgow’s pitch for hosting the 2026 games consisted of a scaled-down version. The Birmingham 2022 games included 20 sports and more than 5,000 athletes. Glasgow 2026 will feature 3,000 athletes competing in ten sports. But the 2026 event will have the largest integrated para sport programme in Commonwealth Games history. Six of the ten sports will have a para equivalent.

The inclusion of Gabon and Togo also means a record 74 nations will be contesting events. To save money, the ten sports will be spread across just four venues, all within a 12-kilometre corridor in central Glasgow. Athletes and support staff will stay in hotel accommodation rather than an athletes’ village. The opening and closing ceremonies will also be smaller.

Many of the omitted sports are team sports, which greatly decreased the number of athletes, and associated costs such as transport and accommodation. Others such as aquatics, cycling and gymnastics are still included but have fewer events (such as cycling, which no longer includes road cycling or mountain biking). Many sports are understandably disappointed to not be included, especially rugby, squash and hockey, whose governing bodies argue appropriate venues already exist in Glasgow. Officials have stated athletics and swimming will be the only compulsory sports at future Commonwealth Games. So, all the sports omitted for 2026 could be included again in future events.

The Australians with an eye on gold

Australia boasts reigning Commonwealth champions and medal chances in nearly every sport on the 2026 programme. They should again be one of the teams to beat after topping the Birmingham 2022 medal table with 67 golds. Direct comparisons and predictions are difficult, because Glasgow will have fewer sports and gold-medal events.

Swimming remains Australia’s biggest gold mine. The 60-member Dolphins team will be headlined by Mollie O’Callaghan, Cam McEvoy and Kyle Chalmers, alongside leading para swimmers such as Tim Hodge and Lakeisha Patterson. Australia won 25 swimming golds in Birmingham and has the depth to dominate again. Athletics also offers major chances.

Olympic pole vault champion Nina Kennedy returns as the defending Commonwealth champion, as does Kurtis Marshall in the men’s pole vault. Olympic silver medallist Jess Hull will contest the mile and 5,000 metres, while Olympic bronze medallist and defending discus champion Matt Denny is another leading prospect.

Other key athletics medal chances include: Cameron Myers (1 mile), Eleanor Patterson (high jump), and Jemima Montag (10,000m walk). The Diamonds are ranked number one in world netball and will defend their title, although New Zealand, England and Jamaica ensure gold is far from automatic.

What does the future hold?

Is public interest in the Commonwealth Games fading? The evidence is mixed. The host model is under pressure, as Victoria’s withdrawal and Glasgow’s compact replacement show. The event’s governing body, Commonwealth Sport, has responded with a “Games Reset” intended to make future events more flexible and relevant.

They hope the smaller model can increase the number of cities willing to host future games. Audience interest has not disappeared in Australia. Channel Seven reported Birmingham 2022 reached 11.1 million Australians on broadcast television – equivalent to roughly two in five Australians – and 2.15 million viewers used 7plus.

This was substantial, but below the roughly 20 million Australians reached by the recent Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Organisers for the 2026 Commonwealth Games also reported strong Glasgow ticket demand, with the swimming pool and velodrome virtually sold out three months before the event. Australia’s medal rush should attract viewers but the games’ future will depend on affordable hosting, strong stories, inclusion and benefits that remain after the podiums are packed away.

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Vaughan Cruickshank (left) is a Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania, and Brendon Hyndman is an Associate Professor of Education, Charles Sturt University

Source: The Conversation, 2026