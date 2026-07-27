Kiplimo targets back-to-back Chicago Marathon title

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Ugandan long-distance star Jacob Kiplimo has confirmed he will defend his Bank of America Chicago Marathon title this October, saying the race holds a special place in his career and that he is determined to retain the crown. Speaking to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Kiplimo said the Chicago Marathon gave him the confidence to establish himself among the world’s elite marathon runners.

“Chicago is one of my favourite marathon races. It gave me confidence and experience in marathon running, and I am looking forward to defending my title,” Kiplimo said. The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is scheduled for October 11, with Kiplimo expected to line up against some of the world’s top marathoners.

The reigning champion revealed that preparations are already underway under the guidance of his coach, Peter Chelangat. He said marathon success requires months of structured training focused on building endurance, strength and consistency over the 42.195-kilometre distance. Kiplimo noted that reaching peak condition demands a carefully planned programme with gradual progression and close monitoring throughout the training period.

Coach Peter Chelangat said the technical team deliberately began preparations early to ensure Kiplimo reaches the race in peak condition. “We have started preparations early because marathon running requires more time to assess the athlete’s condition and build the necessary endurance. We are also considering entering Jacob in shorter races such as 10-kilometre and half-marathon events as part of his preparations before Chicago,” Chelangat said.

Chelangat added that the coaching team is still evaluating which races Kiplimo will compete in as part of his build-up to the marathon. Athletics enthusiast Felix Simoni welcomed Kiplimo’s decision to return to Chicago, expressing confidence that the Ugandan has what it takes to defend his title. “Jacob has shown that he can compete with the world’s best. If he remains healthy and follows his training programme, he has a strong chance of winning the Chicago Marathon again,” Simoni said.

Kiplimo heads into the race in outstanding form after an impressive transition to marathon running. He claimed his maiden marathon victory at the 2025 Chicago Marathon in a time of 2:02:23, having earlier finished second on his marathon debut at the 2025 London Marathon in 2:03:37, setting a new Ugandan national record. He improved further at the 2026 London Marathon, clocking 2:00:28—the third-fastest marathon time in history—to cement his place among the world’s leading distance runners.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is one of the six World Marathon Majors, alongside Boston, New York City, London, Berlin and Tokyo. Renowned for its flat and fast course, the race has produced several world records and remains one of the most prestigious events on the global marathon calendar. A successful title defence would further strengthen Kiplimo’s growing legacy and reinforce Uganda’s status as one of the world’s leading nations in long-distance running.