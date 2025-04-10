Kompany under fire, Muller triggers temporary excitement

BERLIN, GERMANY | Xinhua | Bayern Munich remains in limbo following a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan.

With their dream of a “final at home” now in jeopardy ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg, the German giants are navigating an emotional roller-coaster.

A wave of injuries – Dayot Upamecano, Jamal Musiala, Hiroki Ito, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer – are all sidelined-has further complicated matters. Adding to the tension is the uncertainty surrounding 35-year-old club legend Thomas Muller, whose future at the club has become a daily talking point.

An internal power struggle between board member Max Eberl and supervisory board member Uli Hoeneb led to the controversial decision not to offer Muller a contract extension. The popular forward, who has spent 25 years at the club and played more than 744 matches in Bayern colors, had expressed a desire to stay for another season. The move has sparked strong reactions from both fans and teammates, exposing rifts within the club.

Disappointment spread among supporters when Muller was left on the bench at kickoff, with coach Vincent Kompany opting for Raphael Guerreiro to replace the injured Musiala. But when Müller began warming up around the 70th minute, a wave of excitement rippled through the Allianz Arena.

The crowd erupted when the two-time Champions League winner and 12-time Bundesliga champion entered the pitch, and the moment turned almost poetic when Muller scored a temporary equalizer.

The celebration was short-lived, however, as Inter quickly struck back to seal a 2-1 victory.

Kompany, 38, has faced sharp criticism for his tactical decisions. Tabloid Bild accused the former Manchester City defender of having “gambled away” the match, and Muller’s frustration was evident.

“I’m not on a farewell tour. I’m still a competitive athlete,” Muller said. “All I care about is the rematch in Milan.”

While Muller insisted that “things are not over yet,” the debate over his role continues to divide fans and pundits.

Bayern faces mounting pressure ahead of both the second leg in Milan and a key Bundesliga clash against Dortmund this Saturday. Although the club has offered Muller a farewell match and a post-retirement role, the ongoing controversy around his future continues to weigh heavily on the 2020 treble winners.

“We still believe in our chances in Milan,” Kompany said.

But with progression to the semifinals uncertain and internal divisions unresolved, the tension at Bayern shows no signs of easing. ■