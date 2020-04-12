Kigezi clerics: Coronavirus pandemic has leveled the world

Kigezi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Coronavirus pandemic has put countries across the world at the same level, a big lesson, according to clerics in Kigezi sub region.

Delivering his Easter Sunday sermon the Kabale based Voice of Kigezi, the Bishop of Kigezi Diocese, George Bagamuhunda, says the pandemic has put both the rich and poor on tension due to lack of a known cure.

He also says the pandemic has forced Christians across the world to celebrate Easter festivities indoors instead of thronging places of worship like the case should have been. Bishop Bagamuhunda says celebrating such festivities indoors has created inconvenience to Christians across the world.

He however, says the inconveniences resulting from implementing the Covid19 prevention guidelines issued by World Health Organization should be treated in a positive attitude.

Bishop Bagamuhunda advised Christians to pray to God as the only source of life and love as they implement the Covid19 preventive guidelines like regular hand washing with soap.

Aloysius Kiiza, the Bishop of Lift Up Jesus Global Ministries says that the pandemic has put both developed countries like China, United States of America, Italy and Spain among others at the same footing like Uganda, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

He says the Covid19 pandemic could be God’s anger resulting because of the great evil committed by men such as rampant killings and homosexuality.

Kiiza notes that in his entire life he had never witnessed a disease that has killed many people at one like Corona virus.

Kiiza also hails Uganda’s government for effectively implementing preventive measure against the pandemic, saying the same approach should be used to fight corruption.

Crammer Mugisha, the Bishop of Muhauura Diocese, said there is need for Christians to pray to God so that he gives hope to the hopeless, heals the sick and chase away demons.

URN