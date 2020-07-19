Kasese reacts to Winnie Kiiza’s political departure

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza, is to many of the residents of Kasese a symbol what defines their political affiliation and beliefs. Kiiza became a pivot for politics in the region when she galvanized efforts to position Kasese as an “opposition stronghold” and to others an FDC led district.

Through her efforts, Kasese district presented six legislators and 17 councilors out of 21 on the FDC ticket. As the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kiiza pledged to harmonize the divergent voices within the opposition and was occasionally at the forefront of rescuing opposition members whenever they would face arrest by security forces.

Kiiza announced this week that she is not seeking another term of office and will instead support another capable woman to rise through the ranks. As she bows out, residents in Kasese have hailed her as a leader who has served above self.

Rahemah Halima, a member of NRM from Nyamwamba division in Kasese municipality says the legislator has served the political scene selflessly. She says Kiiza‘s leadership is a source of inspiration for many young people to understand that leadership is serving others first before oneself.

Esther Kabugho, from Kanyangeya cell, Kasese municipality says she will remember the MP for her warm heart and immediate response to communities whenever she was called upon. She hopes leaders of the generation will pick lessons of leading by example. Another resident Irene Kabugho hails the MP for her tireless efforts in advocating for girl child education.

Julius Kule Monday, a member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC from Kasese municipality says the MP has left a remarkable challenge for all leaders to understand that leadership is not a job but a responsibility to serve for a while and leave the scene. Similarly, Lucas Bwambale Buhaka, commonly known as the Voice of the Voiceless said that Winnie Kiiza has set a precedent which every politician should look up to.

But despite the praises, William Bwambale Wathebawa, one of the residents says the woman MP might have quit the politics due to political pressure that is mounting in the district. Kiiza recently joined a camp that cut ties with FDC to form the Alliance for National Transformation.

Enerst Kasoke, the acting district FDC party secretary says that although the FDC party will miss her political zeal, her departure allows others to rise and serve.

