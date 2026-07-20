Govt launches 5-year strategy to strengthen gaming sector regulation, boost revenue and curb illegal gaming

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has launched its Strategic Plan for FY2025/26–FY2029/30, setting out an ambitious roadmap to strengthen regulation, curb illegal gaming, enhance responsible gaming and increase the sector’s contribution to Uganda’s domestic revenue over the next five years.

The Board also unveiled its Service Delivery Standards and Client Charter, which together establish clear service commitments, strengthen accountability and improve the experience of licensed operators and the public.

Launching the strategy, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Henry Musasizi, said the new framework aligns with Government’s broader agenda on domestic revenue mobilisation, digital transformation and accountable public service delivery.

“The Strategic Plan, Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards represent more than policy documents. They represent a commitment to accountability, innovation, responsible gaming and national development. They provide a clear framework for enhancing revenue mobilisation, strengthening regulation, protecting consumers and improving service delivery over the next five years,” Musasizi said.

NLGRB Chief Executive Officer Denis Mudene Ngabirano said the strategy marks the beginning of the Board’s next phase as a modern, technology-driven regulator, with a strong focus on eliminating illegal gaming while strengthening public confidence in the sector.

“Illegal gaming undermines legitimate businesses, deprives Government of revenue and exposes vulnerable Ugandans to unnecessary risk. This Strategic Plan marks the beginning of the next phase in the Board’s evolution as a modern, technology-driven regulator. Over the next five years, we will strengthen enforcement against illegal gaming, expand digital oversight, promote responsible gaming and improve service delivery. Coupled with our recent ISO/IEC 27001 certification, these efforts will strengthen the security of our digital regulatory systems, protect operator and player data, and build greater public confidence in a transparent, responsible gaming sector that contributes to Uganda’s economic development.”

The Strategic Plan aligns with Uganda Vision 2040, the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and Government’s Ten-Fold Growth Strategy. It is anchored on four strategic priorities: increasing tax and non-tax revenue from the gaming sector, promoting responsible gaming, driving operational excellence through technology and innovation, and strengthening institutional governance.

Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi challenged the Board to ensure the strategy delivers measurable results, noting that effective implementation would be key to improving regulation and investor confidence.

“A Strategic Plan without implementation remains a statement of intent. Service Delivery Standards without compliance remain aspirations. A Client Charter without accountability becomes only a public relations document. The challenge before NLGRB is therefore to convert these instruments into daily institutional practice and measurable public value,” Ggoobi said.

Board Chairman Kenneth Robert Kitariko said the strategy builds on reforms introduced over the past year to strengthen compliance, expand nationwide oversight and deploy technology to improve transparency, accountability and revenue assurance.

“We reaffirm the Board’s readiness to work closely with the Ministry to advance sound governance, fiscal accountability, effective regulation and public protection in the lotteries and gaming sector. We look forward to your guidance and support as we strengthen the sector’s contribution to Uganda’s development agenda,” Kitariko said.

Over the past year, the board has intensified enforcement against illegal gaming, strengthened age verification measures, expanded responsible gaming programmes and increased collaboration with the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Revenue Authority, Financial Intelligence Authority and local governments to close compliance gaps and protect consumers. During the 2025/26 financial year alone, 4,400 illegal gaming machines were confiscated, while compliance improved from 68 per cent to 79 per cent.

Technology is expected to play an even greater role in implementing the new strategy. Through the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (NCEMS), the Board has enhanced visibility over gaming transactions, strengthened tax reconciliation and improved oversight of suspicious activity, while digital self-exclusion tools have enabled more than 16,600 players to voluntarily restrict their participation in gaming.

In June 2026, the Board also attained ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the internationally recognised standard for Information Security Management Systems. The certification strengthens cybersecurity governance, enhances the protection of operator and player data, and reinforces confidence in the Board’s digital regulatory systems as oversight of the gaming industry increasingly shifts online.

The gaming sector continues to register strong growth under the Board’s regulatory framework. Government revenue increased from UGX 194 billion in FY2023/24 to UGX 323 billion in FY2024/25 before reaching UGX 368.02 billion in FY2025/26. Revenue is projected to rise to UGX 450 billion in FY2026/27, supported by stronger compliance, digital monitoring and continued formalisation of the industry.