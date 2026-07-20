Gov’t releases official burial programme for Gen. Moses Ali

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Government has released the official burial programme for former Second Deputy Prime Minister and Adjumani West Member of Parliament, Gen. Moses Ali, confirming that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will lead the nation in paying tribute to the veteran statesman before he is laid to rest with official honours.

In a statement issued on Monday, Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda said President Museveni had directed that Gen. Moses Ali be accorded an official burial in recognition of his distinguished service to Uganda in politics, government, the military and public life. Babalanda, who chairs the National Organising Committee for the funeral, said the decision was made in accordance with Article 99 of the Constitution, which vests executive authority in the President.

“As you may have heard, on Saturday, 18th July 2026 at 4:00 p.m., the country and the Government of Uganda learnt with profound sorrow the shocking news of the passing on of Gen. Moses Ali, which occurred at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala,” she said. She added that immediately after the death, President Museveni officially informed the country of the passing of what she described as “an iconic figure in the politics, Government, Military, Islamic Religious Life and respected community leader in the West Nile Region.

“The minister said the government had constituted a hybrid National Organising Committee comprising representatives from the Office of the President, Parliament, the Uganda Police Force and the bereaved family to coordinate the state funeral arrangements. According to the programme, private prayers will be held at Gen. Moses Ali’s Naguru residence on Monday evening. On Tuesday, July 21, Parliament will hold a special sitting from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to pay tribute to the late statesman, with President Museveni expected to officiate as the chief mourner. Following the parliamentary session, the body will be airlifted to Adjumani District before an official vigil at his ancestral home in Atabu Parish, Pakele Division.

The burial programme will conclude on Thursday, July 23, with a regional gathering at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani District bringing together leaders and residents from the West Nile and Madi sub-regions. Funeral prayers will follow before the burial at his ancestral home. In her statement, Babalanda described Gen. Moses Ali as a leader whose public service spanned more than five decades.

“For the last 50 years, Gen. Moses Ali’s work experience spanned a broad spectrum covering an illustrious political, military, and government service,” she said, noting that he served in several ministerial portfolios, including tourism, wildlife and antiquities, disaster preparedness and relief, and held multiple terms as Deputy Prime Minister. The government also extended condolences to his family, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the people of West Nile and Madi, and the nation at large.

“He will be deeply missed not only by those who knew him, worked with him and were led by him, but also by generations of Ugandans who drew inspiration from his exemplary leadership and political career,” Babalanda said. Gen. Moses Ali died on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala. He was born in Atabu Parish, Pakele Division, Adjumani District, and served Uganda in military, political, and public service roles for more than half a century.