Kane scores 200th PL goal as Spurs defeat Man City

Spurs 1 Man City 0

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Harry Kane became the third player to reach 200 Premier League goals as he scored the winner in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Kane joined Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney in the “200 club” as Spurs boosted their hopes of a top-four finish.

The 29-year-old striker slotted into the bottom corner after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had dispossessed Rico Lewis to set him up.

Riyad Mahrez, who netted twice in the reverse fixture on 19 January, went close to an equaliser but his shot came back off the crossbar.

Kane almost scored another in the second half but he was thwarted by Ederson.

As City piled on the pressure late on, the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Cristian Romero was sent off for two bookable offences but Spurs held on for their third win in five league matches.

Spurs are now on 39 points, one behind fourth-placed Newcastle United and three behind Manchester United in third, though have both played a match fewer.

It was another disappointing outing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Pep Guardiola’s side, who have yet to score a goal at the venue.

And their defeat means City missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, who lost at Everton on Saturday. They are in second, five points behind the Gunners, having played a match more.

Forest boost safety hopes

Nottingham Forest claimed a big win in their bid to avoid relegation as Brennan Johnson scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 home victory over Leeds United.

Johnson produced an excellent volley that flew into the bottom left-corner after Leeds had failed to clear their lines from a free-kick.

However, Forest were indebted to one of their January transfer signings, Keylor Navas, who produced three excellent saves to deny Luis Sinisterra, Luke Ayling and Wilfried Gnonto and ultimately win them the three points.

Forest have now gone five league matches unbeaten and are in 13th place on 24 points, six clear of the bottom three.

Leeds, meanwhile, will be looking anxiously over their shoulder. They are on the same points as 18th-placed Everton but are only above them on goal difference.

*****

SOURCE: Premier League