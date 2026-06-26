WASHINGTON | TASS | The Dutch team defeated Tunisia 3-1 in the final Group F match at the World Cup in Kansas City on Friday.

Ellyes Skhiri of Tunisia scored an own goal in the 3rd minute. The Netherlands’ Brian Brobbey made it 2-0 in the 7th minute, and his teammate van Jan Paul van Hecke scored in the 62nd minute. The Tunisian goal was scored by Hazem Mastouri who plays for FC Dynamo Makhachkala.

In another Group F match in Arlington, Sweden and Japan could only manage a draw 1-1. Thus, the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden advanced into the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With 48 teams competing in 2026, the tournament is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. Argentina is the current FIFA World Cup champion.