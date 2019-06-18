Kadaga roots for integrity studies in schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga wants integrity studies included in the national school curricula.

Kadaga was on Tuesday meeting pupils of Dream Africa Schools who had paid a courtesy call on her.

Led by Jackline Rukundo, the Public Relations officer of the school, the pupils asked Kadaga questions ranging from child rights, role of parliament and the fight against corruption.

Ayen Alak Deng and Daphne Florence Nantaayi, both students of Primary Seven at Dream Africa Schools, Kireka tasked Kadaga on what she is doing to ensure that the rampant corruption in the country is reduced.

In her response, Kadaga noted there is need for integrity studies to be part of the school curriculum so as to empower the young generation which is interested in the fight against corruption.

According to the 2018 Transparency International Corruption Index report, Uganda was reported for having failed to make any positive progress in the fight against corruption.

Although the country moved three places down from last year’s 151 position to 149th position out of 180 countries, it maintained the poor score of 26 per cent. Uganda maintained its position as the third most corrupt country in East Africa after South Sudan and Burundi.

In East Africa, Rwanda once again emerged the least corrupt country, scoring 56 per cent, followed by Tanzania at 36 per cent, and Kenya at 27 per cent. Uganda came third, followed by Burundi at 17 per cent and South Sudan at 13 per cent.

The report drew upon 13 data sources which capture the assessment of experts and business executives on a number of corrupt behaviors in the public sector including bribery, diversion of public funds, use of public office for private gain, nepotism in the civil service and state capture.

Meanwhile, Robinah Butungi, a Primary Six pupil of at Dream Africa Schools, Seeta asked Kadaga on what parliament is doing in regards to children rights.

Kadaga responded saying that Parliament has enacted several laws to protect rights of children and also supported a Children Forum with MPs as members.

URN