KACITA proposes tribunal for landlord- tenant disputes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has asked the parliamentary committee on Physical Infrastructure to include the creation of an independent landlord-tenant tribunal in the Landlord and Tenant Bill, 2013.

This was one of the proposals KACITA Chairman Everest Kayondo presented to the committee on the views of traders on the Bill.

Kayondo argues that clause 30 of the Bill provides that all matters of disagreements especially in claims for rent and eviction shall be handled in courts of law. He says that the court process is time-consuming and also costly for both parties.

He, however, says that if one of the parties is dissatisfied by the decision of the tribunal, they can turn to court.

Kayondo proposes that the tribunal be established at the sub-county level.

Meanwhile, the head of delegation from Ugandan Human Settlement Network (UHSNET), Charles Ofwono says courts should resolve disputes despite challenges such as backlog. He, however, wants an amendment to clause 49 that states that a landlord shall only evict a tenant with a court order or else pay a fine or serve one-year jail sentence or both.

The committee started public hearings on the bill on Wednesday. Among those who participated in the hearings was Real Estate Agents Uganda, Uganda Human Settlement Network (UHSNET) and Professional Real Estate Agency (PREA).