China’s development offers valuable inspiration for developing countries, says Saudi expert

RIYADH | Xinhua | China’s development, which is based on an integrated approach that combines long-term planning, practical implementation and continuous adaptation to evolving realities, offers valuable inspiration for developing countries, said a Saudi expert.

China’s development was not “a mere historical coincidence,” but rather the result of long-term efforts and a profound development experience under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, said Mohammed Al-Sadiq, head of the economic research department at the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Saudi Arabia.

What makes the Chinese experience particularly important for developing countries is that it broadens their thinking about possible development paths, moving away from complete dependence on the Western narrative that has long linked economic progress solely to the Western model, he said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

“The Chinese experience has inspired the world with a new cultural, administrative and economic path,” he said, noting that this experience does not mean other countries should copy the Chinese model, but rather that every country has the right to seek a path suited to its historical, social and institutional conditions.

One of the most prominent strengths of the Chinese experience is its ability to turn strategic vision into implementation, he said, noting that China’s continued formulation and implementation of five-year plans reflects “rare institutional continuity in development management.”

China’s planning, he said, combines strategic stability with practical flexibility. It sets long-term priorities, such as industrial modernization, technological innovation, green development, and expanding domestic demand, while adapting policies to changing domestic and international conditions.

This ability to combine long-term vision with continuous adjustment offers an important lesson for global economic governance, especially amid disruptions to supply chains, weak economic recovery, and accelerating changes in energy and technology, he said.

China’s development extends beyond its national borders and has had an increasingly global impact, driven by high-level opening-up, the expansion of trade, investment in infrastructure and participation in global value chains, he said.

Citing the Belt and Road Initiative as an example of partnership based on the principle of “win-win” cooperation, he said China has invested in infrastructure in a number of Global South countries at a time when they faced difficulties in obtaining financing.

China has carried out many joint projects with these countries, not to finance short-term consumption, but to invest in infrastructure that helps them achieve real and sustainable economic growth, he said.

When China continues to open its markets, expand economic cooperation and participate in building cross-border infrastructure, it not only supports its own domestic growth, but also creates new opportunities for its partners, especially Global South countries, he said.

“The Chinese experience offers a model of special significance for developing countries that are seeking a path that combines independence with openness, growth with justice and economic efficiency with social stability,” he added. ■