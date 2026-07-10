How innovation has expanded Jumia’s reach to underserved customers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For many Ugandans living outside major urban centres, online shopping was once viewed as a service reserved for residents of Kampala and a few large municipalities. Long delivery timelines, high transport costs and limited logistics infrastructure meant that customers in districts such as Moroto, Kapchorwa, Arua, Gulu and Kabale often faced significant barriers to accessing products sold on digital marketplaces.

Driven by technology, local partnerships and an expanding network of pick-up stations, Jumia Uganda is transforming how goods reach customers across the country.

Rather than focusing solely on speed, the company has built its logistics strategy around reliability, affordability and accessibility, an approach that is enabling thousands of Ugandans in previously underserved communities to participate in the country’s growing digital economy.

According to Hope Amelia Kyomugisha, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Jumia Uganda, expanding e-commerce is not simply about delivering parcels. It is about ensuring that customers receive the same level of service regardless of where they live.

“The biggest challenge is making sure that the same experience a customer receives in Kampala is the same experience a customer in Mbarara, Kapchorwa or Moroto receives,” Kyomugisha says.

She notes that although Uganda has made significant investments in road infrastructure over the years, geography still presents logistical challenges.

Reliability over speed

For many logistics companies, reducing delivery times is often the primary performance indicator. Jumia has taken a different approach.

“What matters most in this industry is reliability. Instead of promising delivery in two days and arriving after six, we would rather promise four days and deliver in four days. That reliability builds trust and allows the business to grow.”

The strategy has become particularly important for deliveries outside Kampala, where weather conditions, road accessibility and long travel distances can affect last-mile logistics.

Rather than attempting expensive door-to-door deliveries in every location, Jumia has developed a hybrid delivery model that combines direct deliveries in urban centres with strategically located pick-up stations across the country.

The model allows customers to collect their parcels at convenient locations within a specified period while reducing transportation costs and improving delivery efficiency.

Local partnerships driving expansion

A key pillar of Jumia’s expansion has been its collaboration with local entrepreneurs.

Instead of building every distribution point independently, the company partners with local business owners who operate pick-up stations within their communities.

“Uganda is a relationship-driven market. Local partners understand their communities. They know the customers, they understand local needs, and they help us build trust much faster.”

The partnerships have also created business opportunities for hundreds of Ugandan entrepreneurs.

“It’s encouraging to see a partner who started with two pick-up stations expand to twenty. That becomes a shared success story between Jumia and the communities we serve.”

Beyond parcel collection, these partners also provide valuable market intelligence.

“The feedback we receive from our partners helps us understand what rural customers want, the challenges they face and how we can improve our services.”

Technology at the centre of logistics

While physical infrastructure remains important, Kyomugisha believes technology has been the company’s greatest competitive advantage.

She explains that advanced route optimization systems have significantly reduced operational costs while maintaining service quality.

“Previously we operated eight delivery routes across the city. Through technology and route optimization, we redesigned our network and reduced those routes to just two.”

The redesign has enabled Jumia to lower transport costs, reduce fuel consumption and improve vehicle utilization without compromising customer experience.

Data guiding expansion

Every new pick-up station is established following careful analysis rather than assumption. Kyomugisha explains that expansion decisions are informed by multiple data points.

Perhaps no innovation has had a greater impact on Jumia’s expansion than its network of pick-up stations.

Instead of dispatching thousands of delivery agents to scattered households across rural Uganda, parcels are consolidated at regional sorting centres before being transported to nearby collection points.

“Rather than sending multiple delivery agents to scattered locations, we consolidate orders and deliver them to pick-up stations. The approach offers benefits for both customers and the company.”

The model has also enabled Jumia to extend its reach into areas that would otherwise be commercially difficult to serve through traditional home delivery.

As Jumia expands its logistics network, maintaining consistent service quality has become increasingly important. Kyomugisha says investment in people remains just as important as investment in technology.

The company also tracks Net Promoter Score (NPS) alongside delivery success rates and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to evaluate operational performance and business growth.

Trust and Innovation Driving Jumia’s Expansion

For Jumia, building a successful e-commerce business extends beyond delivering parcels—it is about earning customer trust through consistent and reliable service. According to Hope Amelia Kyomugisha, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Jumia Uganda, confidence is the foundation upon which repeat purchases and long-term customer loyalty are built.

“When customers order and receive exactly what they expected, trust grows,” she says. “A customer knows that when they order from Jumia, their item will arrive. If they return it, they will receive their refund. That reliability strengthens customer confidence.”

As more Ugandans experience dependable online shopping, satisfied customers are increasingly recommending the platform to family and friends, accelerating the adoption of e-commerce in communities where digital shopping was once uncommon.

Looking ahead, Kyomugisha believes the future of logistics lies not in headline-grabbing technologies such as drones, but in practical innovations that improve efficiency and sustainability.

“Our biggest innovation going forward will come from electric vehicles, especially in urban areas,” she says, noting that electric mobility will reduce fuel costs, improve environmental sustainability and support faster deliveries.

Jumia also plans to deepen its nationwide presence by expanding services into more underserved communities. “I want every customer across Uganda to receive the same experience. Logistics is about serving each and every customer,” Kyomugisha says.

While digital platforms continue to connect buyers and sellers, dependable last-mile logistics remains the critical link that enables e-commerce to thrive.

Through technology, community partnerships and customer-centred innovations, Jumia is steadily bridging Uganda’s digital divide and making online shopping accessible to more people across the country.