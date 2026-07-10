Adjumani district comes top in climate-smart forest programme

IFPA-CD Woodlots Programme Boosts Forest Products Supply in Refugee-Hosting Areas

Adjumani, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Adjumani District has emerged as the best-performing district under the recently closed Investing in Forests and Protected Areas for Climate-Smart Development (IFPA-CD) Woodlots Programme, surpassing its five-year target and strengthening the supply of timber, poles, fuelwood and other plantation products in refugee-hosting communities.

Implemented by the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Water and Environment with support from the World Bank, the programme seeks to improve sustainable forest management while creating economic opportunities and increasing tree cover in areas that host refugees.

According to project records, Adjumani had been allocated a target of establishing 368 hectares of woodlots over five years. However, the district exceeded expectations by establishing 544 hectares, making it the top performer among the districts covered under the programme.

Amuru District followed with 482 hectares against a target of 412 hectares, while Moyo surpassed its target of 184 hectares by establishing 219 hectares. Lamwo also registered impressive progress, achieving 291 hectares against a target of 255 hectares. Obongi District, which had the smallest target of 93 hectares, nearly doubled it by establishing 160 hectares.

The achievements come despite the programme experiencing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the time required to bring implementing partners on board. Although initially designed as a five-year initiative beginning in 2020, implementation was delayed and eventually compressed into a shorter period.

Speaking about the project, Denis Emmanuel Oweka, Regional Coordinator for the IFPA-CD Project in the West Nile North-East region, said the programme was designed to support refugee-hosting communities through commercial tree growing while at the same time contributing to environmental conservation.

“The objective of the project is to supply timber, poles and firewood to refugee-hosting areas while also increasing tree cover and contributing to climate change mitigation,” he explained.

He noted that the growing demand for forest products in refugee settlements presents a ready market for farmers.

“We are looking at tree growing as a business. Communities living near refugee settlements have an opportunity to supply timber, poles and firewood directly to the camps, creating an additional source of income for households,” he said.

The programme is being implemented through a consortium comprising NIRAS, Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST), Havilah Company Limited and Green Life International. ECOTRUST has taken the lead in community engagement, farmer mobilisation and training, helping farmers understand tree growing as a long-term investment.

Farmers under the programme have been trained in land preparation, proper spacing, pitting, weed management and pest control. They have also been guided through what the project calls a “Vision Road Journey”, enabling them to plan for the long-term benefits of commercial forestry.

The project has promoted fast-growing clonal eucalyptus species, which mature within three to five years, providing quicker returns to farmers. In addition, farmers have planted Tectona grandis (Sudanese teak), which produces high-value timber and can mature within eight to fifteen years under good management.

Beyond generating income, the woodlots are expected to provide environmental benefits, including carbon sequestration, improved air quality and increased resilience to climate change.

The exceptional performance recorded in Adjumani and other districts demonstrates the willingness of communities to embrace tree growing as a viable enterprise. It also highlights the growing importance of sustainable forestry in supporting livelihoods and addressing the increasing demand for forest products in refugee-hosting areas.

“As the programme finally closed, its achievements leave behind a strong foundation for commercial forestry and environmental restoration, with Adjumani standing out as a model of what can be achieved through community participation and strategic partnerships,” an official said.