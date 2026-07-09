At the quarterfinal stage, the tournament becomes more strategic, where not only emotion but tactical flexibility, squad depth, and big-game experience play a decisive role. The teams enter these matches fully prepared, while coaching decisions and individual brilliance of star players take center stage. This is where the true title contenders emerge, and every clash becomes a test of composure and who has what it takes to go all the way. Best sports betting site / Meilleur site de paris sportif international / Melhor site de apostas desportivas 1xBet will cover the key matchups, breaking down what to expect from the key knockout-stage showdowns.

France vs Morocco

Odds: France win – 1.619, draw – 4.02, Morocco win – 6.7

Les Bleus are on a 6-match winning streak, during which they’ve averaged almost 3 goals per game. The unstoppable attacking trio of Olise, Dembélé, and Mbappé is leading France towards a third championship title. Kylian has scored 7 goals and is among the frontrunners in the race for the Golden Boot of the tournament in America. But Morocco will certainly not be an easy opponent – the Atlas Lions are on a 34-match unbeaten run that has lasted almost a year. At the Globe Cup, Mohamed Ouahbi’s side held off Brazil’s pressure and went on to send the Netherlands and Canada home. The African team has everything it takes to repeat its Qatar success.

Spain vs Belgium

Odds: Spain win – 1.651, draw – 4.175, Belgium win – 5.88

La Roja have won 4 of their 5 games at the World Football Forum without conceding a single goal. Unai Simón has kept 5 clean sheets and is one of the leading contenders for the Golden Glove. In the round of 16, Spain beat Portugal, shattering Cristiano Ronaldo’s Globe Cup dreams, and are now determined to end Belgium’s 18-match undefeated streak.

The Red Devils were given a boost by their comeback victory over Senegal and went on to thrash the tournament hosts, the US national team, in the round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Rudi Garcia’s men will have to pull off another miracle to stop the unbeatable Spanish side.

Norway vs England

Odds: Norway win – 4.43, draw – 3.855, England win – 1.886

In the round of 16, England withstood the immense pressure at Estadio Azteca and defeated Mexico (3-2), whereas Norway sent Brazil home thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker has scored in every World Football Forum match he has featured in, and given the Three Lions’ defensive problems, he has every chance of extending his scoring run.

England have plenty to offer in response. The attacking duo of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham is ruthless in front of goal and always ready to punish the opposition’s defense for the slightest mistake.

Argentina vs Switzerland

Odds: Argentina win – 1.785, draw – 3.63, Switzerland win – 5.57

A showdown between teams that love late drama – Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties, while Argentina staged the tournament’s biggest comeback, recovering from 2-0 down against Egypt in less than 20 minutes. Lionel Messi’s magic lit up America’s pitches again, bringing La Albiceleste closer to defending their title. Argentina’s captain has scored 8 goals in 5 games and will start the match against Switzerland as the all-time top scorer in World Football Forum history.

By this stage, only teams that have come through the toughest tests of pressure, resilience, and results remain. Now, favorites must not only justify their status but also find ways to overcome opponents that thrive in the intensity of knockout football. The quarterfinals often separate a strong campaign and genuine title ambitions. Every goal, save, substitution, and tactical move can decide who advances to the semifinals.

As the World Championship unfolds, 1xBet adds even more excitement to the football season with the WORLD WIN 26 promo. From June 2 to July 20, deposits and bets on tournament matches from 2 USD bring promo tickets and 1xCoin, which can be used to unlock football roles and access rewards including freebets, cash prizes and valuable gadgets. This makes every match not only a sporting event to follow, but also part of a wider promo experience with extra value throughout the tournament.

Support your favorites and keep up to date with the latest news from the global tournament with the best sports betting site 1xBet!