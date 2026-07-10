Friends unite to collect scholastic materials for disadvantaged Kanungu learners

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second edition of “The Mark & Friends Charity Drive” has successfully raised educational materials that will benefit learners at Nyakabungo Girls Secondary School and Nyakabungo Parents Primary School in Kanungu district, reiterating the initiative’s commitment to improving access to quality education through community action.

Held at the Cornerstone Asset Managers premises in Ntinda, Kampala, the charity drive brought together friends, partners, and well-wishers for a day of networking, entertainment, and philanthropy, all united by a common goal of supporting learners in underserved communities.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, which was held under the theme “Everybody Deserves to Be Smart,” this year’s event adopted the theme “A Book and A Pen,” focusing on mobilising books, study materials, and other scholastic supplies to enhance learning opportunities for young people.

The collected storybooks and study materials will be used to stock the library at Nyakabungo Girls Secondary School, creating a more enriching reading and learning environment for students. Additional scholastic materials will also be distributed to learners at Nyakabungo Parents Primary School, helping to improve access to essential educational resources.

Speaking during the event, Chief Organiser Mark Rwatangabo thanked the friends, partners, and volunteers whose generosity has enabled the initiative to continue growing and reaching more communities.

“This initiative continues to remind us that even the smallest contributions can create a meaningful difference. I am especially grateful to my friends who have a giving heart and continue to share the little they have to support this cause. Their willingness to come together, give back, and make an impact is what keeps this initiative growing. Through A Book and A Pen, we hope to provide learners with resources that inspire confidence, encourage reading, and support their educational journey,” Rwatangabo said.

Beyond collecting educational materials, the charity drive demonstrated how community engagement can be strengthened through shared experiences.

Participants enjoyed a variety of activities, including card games, quiz competitions, video games, and a barbecue, creating an atmosphere that encouraged interaction while supporting a meaningful cause.

The organisers noted that the initiative continues to prove that giving back to society can be both impactful and enjoyable, bringing together people from different backgrounds to contribute towards a common purpose.

They also expressed appreciation to the partners whose continued support has been instrumental to the success of the charity drive. Special recognition was given to Cornerstone Asset Managers, which has hosted the event for two consecutive editions, alongside Tambula Media, Red Ribbon Treats, Food Plus, Games Nation, Custom Assist, and Mediage Limited.

According to the organisers, the educational materials collected during the drive will soon be delivered to the beneficiary schools through a coordinated outreach programme aimed at improving learning environments and inspiring a culture of reading among students.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), UNICEF and the World Bank Poverty Maps (2016/17), Kanungu District has pockets of severe poverty. The report identifies Mpungu Sub-county as the poorest in Western Uganda, with 24.7 percent of the general population and 25.9 percent of children living below the national poverty line. Such poverty leaves many families struggling to meet basic educational costs, including the purchase of books and other scholastic materials – which implies that “The Mark & Friends Charity Drive” is a boost to the learners.