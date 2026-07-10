Mbappe and Dembele inspire France past Morocco to World Cup semis

BOSTON | Xinhua | France continued its bid to become the second European nation to reach three consecutive World Cup finals, as it dominated Morocco 2-0 in the first quarterfinals of 2026 World Cup here on Thursday, setting up a clash against the winner between Spain and Belgium.

The two sides were locked in a goalless first half before second-half strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele powered France to victory.

France moved into the last 8 after a tough 1-0 victory over Paraguay thanks to Mbappe’s penalty, while Morocco knocked out co-host Canada with a convincing 3-0 win. The two sides had already met in the 2022 World Cup semifinal with France winning 2-0.

It was almost a lop-sided first-half as France had 13 attempts while Morocco only managed one.

Les Bleus threatened from the very beginning, as Mbappe’s long range strike was denied by Yassine Bounou, seconds before Dayot Upamecano’s header was parried away by the Al Hilal goalkeeper.

France won a penalty in the 25th minute, when Mbappe broke into the box and was brought down by Noussair Mazraoui, but Bounou played heroics to save Mbappe’s fairly weak attempt.

Desire Doue robbed the ball in the 35th minute and surged forward but only saw his strike tipped away by Bounou, while Lucas Digne’s rocket in the stoppage time rattled the crossbar.

The 2018 World Cup champion kept up the pressure and finally broke the deadlock just after the hour mark. Doue slipped a pass to Mbappe, whose curling right-footed effort flew beyond the reach of a helpless Bounou.

It is Mbappe’s eighth goal of the tournament which made him the first player to score at least 8 goals in each of two editions of World Cup.

Ousmane Dembele doubled France’s lead minutes later after a well-worked team move. The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner collected the ball just outside the penalty area, took a few touches and unleashed a powerful curling strike that beat Bounou.

The African side never truly tested France until the 83rd minute when Azzedine Ounahi’s attempt from distance forced a one-handed save out of Mike Maignan, while Neil El Aynaoui’s header on the resulting corner hit the side-netting.

France had suffered a scare when Mbappe limped off in the 77th minute and was replaced by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The captain noted it was nothing serious, he said: “I have a minor ankle injury, but I’m completely fine. Mateta was in a better position to play the remaining minutes of the match and was fitter at that moment. That’s all that happened.”

France will take on either Spain or Belgium.

“We will recover well and see who our opponent will be,” said France head coach Didier Deschamps. “I imagine there’s a lot of excitement and passion in France. Here, we are in our own bubble, and I am even more so. That’s what we’re here for, and the players have a duty to do everything they can to go as far as possible. We’ve cleared a major hurdle.” ■