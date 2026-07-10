Sudan’s mango sector in crisis as war disrupts production, supply chains

KHARTOUM | Xinhua | Sudan’s mango industry, once a thriving sector employing thousands and generating significant export revenue, has been devastated by over two years of war, with local farmers, exporters and experts warning that disrupted supply chains, rising transport costs and damaged infrastructure are pushing the sector to the brink.

A mango exhibition held Monday and Tuesday at Bahri University, the first of its kind since the conflict in Sudan erupted in April 2023, brought together farmers and researchers to assess the damage and explore ways to revive the crop.

Osman Ahmed Osman, director general of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources in Northern State, said his state produces about 250,000 tonnes of mangoes annually, making it one of the country’s leading production areas.

“We have abundant production, but the real challenge is marketing and supply chains,” he said, noting that much of the harvest spoils because transport routes have been disrupted by the war.

Al-Tayeb Jaafar, head of the Mango Growers’ Union in Qeisan, Blue Nile State, said years of conflict have made it increasingly difficult for farmers to reach markets.

“Transportation costs have risen sharply, and some farmers were forced to leave part of their harvest in the orchards because transport was unavailable,” he told Xinhua.

Sudanese food security expert Abdullah Ibrahim said food security today depends not only on food production but also on efficient supply chains capable of withstanding wars, pandemics and economic shocks.

He said developing the mango sector should be viewed not merely as an export opportunity but also as a way to diversify the rural economy by promoting agro-processing industries.

Abdul-Azeem Sati, a Sudanese fruit exporter, said demand for Sudanese mangoes remains strong, particularly in Gulf markets, but success now depends on efficient logistics, quality packaging and timely delivery rather than fruit quality alone.

He added that disruptions in global supply chains have sharply increased transportation, shipping and insurance costs.

Agricultural expert Mutasim Salim said the war has exposed weaknesses in Sudan’s overall agricultural marketing system.

“If Sudan wants to build a more resilient agricultural sector, it must invest in agricultural infrastructure, establish sorting and packaging centers, expand cold-chain systems, and promote food processing,” he said.

A recent Sudanese Agriculture Ministry report estimated losses to the agricultural sector at more than 10 billion U.S. dollars, while the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization says about 28.9 million people in Sudan are facing acute food insecurity.

Before the war, Sudan produced over 900,000 tonnes of mangoes annually, making it one of Africa’s leading producers. ■