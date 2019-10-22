Kabale mayor accused of defying quarantine

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mayor Kabale Municipality Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha is on the spot for defying the quarantine imposed on pigs and their products.

Last month, veterinary authorities in Kabale and Rubanda districts imposed a quarantine following an outbreak of the African swine fever.

Byamugisha who is t6he proprietor of Spax Bar and Grill in Kabale Municipality, defied the ban and continued selling pork.

On Monday, district authorities lead by Beda Mwebesa, Kabale District Production Officer, Bernard Kabagambe, Kabale District Veterinary Officer and police stormed the bar and found pork being roasted and served to customers.

About 50 kilograms of both raw and roasted pork was impounded and taken to Kabale police station and later burnt.

Mwebesa says that they received several complaints from members of the public that Byamugisha’s bar continued to sell pork despite the ban.

Kabagambe says that it is disappointing to find that Byamugisha who should be an exemplary leader has refused to respect the quarantine.

However, Byamugisha says that he is not aware pork was impounded from his bar. He declined to comment further on the matter.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease characterized by fever, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and exhaustion in pigs. The disease is highly infectious and infected pigs must be slaughtered and their carcasses buried or incinerated.

