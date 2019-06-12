Judiciary stuck with application against Trump, Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Civil Division of High Court is stuck with an application filed by a Ugandan national Musoke Moses Kinene Ziringwira against US president, Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Hussein Obama.

They are jointly sued with Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi of Buganda Kingdom. In his suit filed on June 7th, 2019, Kinene accuses the respondents of civil fraud, inciting tribal violence and meddling in his property, which he doesn’t specify. However, the court is stuck with the suite given the nature of the respondents.

On June 10th, the Deputy Court Registrar, Sarah Langa wrote to the head of the High court Civil Division, Justice Andrew Bashaija seeking advice on how to proceed with the matter. “My Lord, the above subject matter refers. This is to seek your guidance on this matter given the nature of the respondents”, reads the memo seen by URN.

The Judiciary Spokesperson, Solomon Muyita told URN that the law doesn’t allow anybody to sue a sitting President in his individual capacity. Muyita says that anybody aggrieved with a sitting President can sue him through the Attorney General or wait until when he or she ceases to be President.

He notes that in such circumstances, the head of the civil division calls the petitioner and advises him or her to file their petitions once the Presidents have retired. In this case, Kinene can also successfully sue Kabaka Mutebi and Obama if at all he has any claims against them, according to Muyita.

Background

Kinene states that he is a property holder in Uganda by way of purchase and donation but has become a victim of conflict between the central government and Buganda Kingdom. He states that during the formation of the State of Uganda, there was a colonial problem that was created by the British government by annexing Buganda as one states of Uganda, which can’t be resolved through mere talk or peaceful means without going through court.

According to his documents before court, Kinene contends that Buganda Kingdom wanted a federal system of government to cater for her interest, which was blocked by the central government. He says Buganda had property that was sold to the Central Government but wants it returned to the Kabaka as the head of Buganda Kingdom.

He alleges that the Kabaka has since started inciting squatters on his property that had refused to accept or convince the central government to grant the federal state within Uganda. Kinene accuses the Kabaka for using the federal system of government to oppress him, and being in this region to incite the Buganda tribes men to meddle fraudulently transfer his property over the banks, hence this case.

On the other hand, Kinene accuses President Museveni of irreversible economic damages to his interests as he reportedly garnished his accounts and caused the transfer of his unnamed property through false statutes. He also says president, Museveni through the Ugandan government frozen his mobile money accounts arbitrary. Kinene also says that he holds serious grievances against former US President Barack Obama who is reportedly an agent of the holocaust.

According to Kinene, Obama reportedly masterminded political problems to put him in a dead corner in collusion with other the respondents. He further alleges that Obama had one time invited him to Kenya to iron out some issues arising from the former’s business but he didn’t go due to financial constraints and that the dispute has persisted.

He says Trump is the same as Obama since he hold the same office whose ambition is to destroy his international reputation. He states he has been occasionally swindled by massive forgery masterminded by the defendants. He seeks damages and costs of the suit.

*****

URN