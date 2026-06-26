EBOLA: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to DRC, Uganda and South Sudan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia | Xinhua | Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended travel by its citizens to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan, and halted the issuance of all types of visas and the entry of travelers from the three countries as a precaution against Ebola, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The suspension also applies to travelers arriving via third countries who have stayed in any of the three countries within 21 days before entering the kingdom, according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority said no confirmed or suspected Ebola cases have been recorded in the kingdom since its preventive measures were introduced.

The DRC is facing its 17th Ebola outbreak, which was declared in mid-May. The outbreak has affected the eastern part of the country and spread to neighboring Uganda.

The DRC on Wednesday reported 1,118 confirmed Ebola cases, including 291 deaths, as the WHO warned that the outbreak continues to outpace the response. ■