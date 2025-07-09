Journalists asked to prioritize safety ahead of 2026 general elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Media practitioners have been urged to prioritise their safety, ethical integrity, and professionalism as they cover politically charged events. This call was made during a media training workshop organised by the Electoral Commission (EC), aimed at strengthening collaboration between journalists and the EC, and equipping reporters with information to support accurate election coverage.

Patricia Aol, the EC head of administration and human resources, described the media as one of the commission’s most vital stakeholders in the electoral process. “Our mandate as the Electoral Commission is to organise and conduct elections, but also to engage stakeholders and promote democratic governance,” Aol said. “You, the media, are our essential partners. You relay our activities to the public and influence citizen participation.”

She stressed that for democracy to thrive, the public must receive factual and timely information about election activities. This, she said, reduces the risk of voter apathy, misinformation, and electoral violence. “It’s why we’ve invited you here, so that you can understand our work and ensure you’re reporting accurately, especially as we begin the process of electing special interest groups,” she noted.

Aol, further warned that misinformation or distorted media narratives can lead to public mistrust and unrest.

While the workshop served as a platform for clarifying the Electoral Commission’s role and election roadmap, it also turned a sharp spotlight on the dangers journalists face in the line of duty, especially during election periods.

Samuel Gummah, the Executive Director of Uganda Radio Network, who was the chief trainer, warned reporters that, alongside upholding ethical standards, reporting accuracy and integrity, they should be protective of their lives. “There is no story worth your life,” Gumah emphasised, “Dead men don’t tell stories. When you die chasing a scoop, you become the headline, and the newsroom moves on.”

Gummah warned journalists against succumbing to pressure from editors or media houses that may push them into dangerous situations without adequate protection or support. “No editor, no station has the right to put you in harm’s way. If a story presents immediate threats to your life or health, walk away. Your life comes first.”

He urged journalists to assess risk realistically and avoid reckless bravery in the name of news coverage. “If you find yourself cornered or in a life-threatening situation, your duty is not to be heroic, it is to survive,” he said. “Don’t let anyone convince you that journalism is a do-or-die profession. It isn’t.”

Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, echoed caution against sensationalism and misleading headlines that can inflame public tension and create fear. “We often see a single incident of violence being reported as though the entire country is on fire,” Mucunguzi said.

Mucunguzi challenged journalists to provide balanced, contextualised reporting and resist the temptation to exaggerate for ratings or clicks.

Speakers reiterated the importance of preparing for election coverage with a clear understanding of both legal frameworks and professional safeguards. The journalists were also encouraged to engage actively in the electoral procedures, especially in the special interest group representation, which is ongoing.

*****

URN