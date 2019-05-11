It’s too early to judge us says Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Newly-formed Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party says it is resolved to build a formidable force in the country’s political landscape.

Alliance for National Transformation leader, Major General Mugisha Muntu says it is too early for Ugandans to judge him and his colleagues based on some of the failures in their former party Forum for Democratic Change(FDC)

Muntu who lead a group of former FDC members into forming the new party says it is only after time has passed that those that have questions why they quit FDC will understand whether it was good or not for FC and the entire opposition.

He says many people are judging them by what they say. But he insists that would be a big error on part of those that believe so.

Mugisha Muntu’s decision to quit Forum For Democratic last continues to generate debate. Some have claimed that it was one of the tactics by the ruling National Resistance Movement to further weaken FDC.

Muntu speaking at Hotel Africana said that it was inevitable that they quit Najjanakumbi to form a new party that is to be launched on May 24th.

Muntu, has over the years disagreed with some of the methods of his the former FDC president, Dr. Kiiza Besigye and other opposition leaders in trying to fore the ruling NRM out of power. He says the defiance campaign will not for General Museveni’s regime out of power.

*****

URN