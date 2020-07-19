IN THE INDEPENDENT: The end of the opposition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
The end of opposition: Bobi Wine gains as Besigye, Mao and Akena kills their parties
THE LAST WORD
Impunity and corruption at Bank of Uganda: Why BOU’s sale of Crane Bank will go down in history as the biggest fraud in our financial history.
ANALYSIS
Aceng unmasked: Mama Corona exposed as a lie
ANALYSIS
Poaching up under COVID-19 lockdown: Park communities join organised criminals for survival as absence of tourist dollars spreads poverty
SOCIETY
Managing arguments during lockdown: What monkeys can teach humans spending such prolonged time in close quarters with others
HEALTH
Africa’s COVID-19 responses: Evaluating and learning from the best.
BUSINESS
Banking behavior to shift post-COVID: Here’s how African banks can adapt to shifts in consumer behavior
ANALYSIS
City experts discuss decongesting Kampala: Same old solution proposed, same disagreement raised
FINANCE
Interest rate cap could hit commercial banks: Central bank’s move could reduce the industry’s profitability
*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)