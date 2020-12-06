I am not against Kadaga – Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has dismissed claims that he has political differences with the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Speaking to NRM delegates from the districts of Kamuli and Buyende who had converged at Kamuli youth center compound on Saturday, Museveni argued that he could not harbor differences with Kadaga and pretend to be working with her.

Museveni argues that having senseless wars creates room for opportunists who will take advantage of extorting money from the warring parties in exchange of baseless rumors so as to fuel the conflict.

Citing his misunderstanding with former government premier Amama Mbabazi who resolved to vie for presidential position during the 2016 general elections, Museveni told the delegates that he has since reconciled with Mbabazi.

Museveni stresses that endless conflicts amongst leaders affect development as they will focus their efforts on resolving their personal rifts other than tackling the electorate’s challenges.

Museveni says that he resolved all his political differences with Kadaga and they have since resolved to jointly work together for the country’s economic transformation.

He further tasked leaders within Busoga sub region to avoid their endless differences and work towards the unity and economic independence of their people.

