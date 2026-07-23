How dfcu Bank is helping award winning Ojok transform Northern Uganda’s coffee value chain

INTERVIEW | From introducing improved coffee seedlings to connecting farmers to markets and international opportunities, Alfred Ojok has spent years building Hasting Coffee Centre into a catalyst for agricultural transformation in Northern Uganda.

What began as a mission to support smallholder farmers has evolved into a growing agribusiness that is helping farmers improve productivity, adopt climate-smart practices, and access better prices for their produce. The impact of this work earned Alfred recognition as a winner of the 2025 Best Farmers Awards, an initiative organised by Vision Group in partnership with dfcu Bank and other stakeholders to recognise excellence and innovation in agriculture.

As Uganda’s leading agricultural sector support bank, dfcu Bank continues to champion farmers through financing, knowledge-sharing, networking opportunities, and platforms that celebrate agricultural success. For Alfred, the Best Farmers Awards have not only recognised his achievements but also opened doors to international learning and new business opportunities.

We spoke to Alfred about his agricultural journey, the lessons he brought back from the Netherlands study tour, and his vision for the future of Uganda’s coffee sector.

QN: Tell us about your journey into farming. What enterprise do you run, and what inspired you to venture into agriculture?

Alfred: My journey into agribusiness was driven by a commitment to transform rural livelihoods through sustainable agriculture. Inspired by firsthand experiences with the challenges facing smallholder farmers in Northern Uganda, I established Hasting Coffee Centre to create lasting economic impact.

Our flagship enterprises include coffee production and marketing, alongside the distribution of quality coffee and banana seedlings and beekeeping. My goal has always been to build an enterprise that not only succeeds commercially but also improves the livelihoods of farming communities.

QN: The Best Farmers Awards recognise excellence, innovation, and impact. What key practices or innovations set your enterprise apart?

Alfred: Our recognition reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and farmer empowerment across the coffee value chain.

We support farmers through improved coffee and banana seedlings, climate-smart agriculture, pest and disease management, and better post-harvest handling practices. We also promote value addition through coffee bulking and hulling, helping farmers secure better prices and stronger market access. In addition, we encourage beekeeping as a complementary enterprise to diversify household incomes.

QN: What did being named a Best Farmers Awards 2025 winner mean to you personally and professionally?

Alfred: Winning the Best Farmers Award 2025 was a defining moment for me. It affirmed the work we have been doing and strengthened my commitment to agriculture.

Professionally, the recognition increased the visibility and credibility of Hasting Coffee Centre, opening new partnership and market opportunities. Personally, it inspired me to continue mentoring young people and encouraging them to pursue agriculture as a professional career.

I appreciate dfcu Bank and Vision Group for advancing agribusiness through capacity building, networking opportunities, and the Best Farmers Awards platform.

QN: Access to finance remains a critical issue in agriculture. How has finance supported your growth, and what role can financial institutions play?

Alfred: Access to finance is essential for agricultural growth. Banking with dfcu has positioned us to access financial support that will enable us to expand our operations.

We are currently seeking financing to fulfil a major contract for supplying banana seedlings, which will strengthen our production capacity and improve service delivery. Timely financing gives farmers and agribusinesses the confidence to invest, scale operations, and pursue long-term growth opportunities.

QN: The Netherlands exposure visit is one of the highlights of the programme. What were your expectations before travelling?

Alfred: I viewed the Netherlands study tour as a unique opportunity to learn from one of the world’s most advanced agricultural systems.

I was particularly interested in understanding modern farming technologies, cooperative models, value addition, export readiness, climate-smart agriculture, and opportunities for collaboration with agribusiness leaders, financial institutions, government agencies, and fellow Best Farmers Awards winners.

QN: What stood out most during the visit?

Alfred: The level of technology adoption was remarkable. I saw how automation and robotics are improving productivity while reducing labour costs.

I was also impressed by the strong cooperative systems that enable farmers to access financing, processing facilities, and markets collectively. Another important lesson was the emphasis placed on quality assurance, traceability, research, and collaboration across the entire agricultural ecosystem.

Most importantly, I saw how agriculture is treated as a serious business, driven by innovation, professionalism, and long-term planning.

QN: Which lessons from the Netherlands are you already applying in your own business?

Alfred: The visit provided practical lessons that I am already integrating into Hasting Coffee Centre, particularly in farm management, quality assurance, and traceability.

We have strengthened our agronomic practices through improved soil management, mulching, and proper land preparation. We are also advancing digital record-keeping systems to support traceability and meet export market requirements.

My long-term vision is to establish Hasting Coffee Centre as a demonstration farm where farmers can gain practical skills in modern, climate-smart, and sustainable coffee production.

QN: Did the study tour create any opportunities for partnerships or market linkages?

Alfred: Yes, it did. We established contact with a Dutch coffee roaster who intends to visit Uganda and source coffee directly from our farmers.

We also initiated discussions with another coffee company about future business partnerships and technology adoption opportunities to strengthen value addition. These engagements have increased our confidence in accessing international markets and creating more opportunities for farmers.

QN: Looking ahead, what opportunities in Uganda’s agricultural sector excite you most?

Alfred: Uganda has enormous agricultural potential, particularly in coffee production and value-added products.

I am excited about opportunities to increase productivity, improve quality, and expand access to international markets. However, we also need faster access to financing so that farmers and agribusinesses can respond quickly to market opportunities and invest confidently in growth.

QN: As a Best Farmers Awards winner and ambassador for modern agriculture, what legacy do you hope to build over the next decade?

Alfred: Over the next ten years, I want Hasting Coffee Centre to become a benchmark for excellence in Uganda’s coffee value chain.

My focus will be on expanding exports, strengthening farmer organisations, creating employment opportunities for young people, promoting value addition, and equipping farmers with the knowledge and market access they need to succeed.

Ultimately, I want to leave a legacy of sustainable agricultural transformation that improves livelihoods and creates lasting opportunities for future generations.