Heart Institute boss welcomes COVID-19 wake up call

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Heart Institute is grateful for the COVID-19 pandemic which forced government to acknowledge its funding challenges, the executive director, Dr. John Omagino has revealed.

Dr. Omagino revealed this while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Monday to respond to queries in the Auditor General’s report for the 2018/2019 financial year.

He made an impassioned statement regarding the lack of a home for Uganda Heart Institute which is still renting space at Mulago Hospital despite drawing plans for its own home seven years ago.

Dr. Omagino said the lack of space and limited intensive care unit beds renders the institute incapable of adequately delivering on its mandate.

He recounted a situation the previous night where two children died waiting for surgery due to limited beds.

He decried the reluctance of government to secure a commercial loan for a new building which he says was valued at US$ 70M dollars capable of hosting 40 ICU beds.

Dr. Omagino castigated government for dragging its feet on availing land for construction despite being able to provide 23 acres for the Lubowa specialized hospital, a private health facility.

He says the institute needs just 10 acres for its project.

The committee members led by their chairperson, Nathan Nandala Mafabi pressed him on why he hasn’t been able to place the demands in the Institute’s annual budget especially since feasibility studies for the project have been approved.

He however pointed out that ever since the country was placed under lockdown, the government has come to the realization that the institute is in dire need of funding in order to offer efficient services to clients.

“COVID has done this country the best and I can be on record I don’t mind,” Dr. Omagino noted. President Museveni closed all borders and shut Entebbe international airport for international passenger flights on March 21st, 2020 as part of the measures to forestall the spread of COVID-19. This measure remains in place to date.

Due to the travel ban, many Ugandans especially high ranking government officials who would ordinarily have been flown abroad for treatment are forced to seek treatment from local facilities.

The MPs tasked Dr. Omagino to submit a statement to the committee detailing all the challenges and funding gaps before the end of the day. Nandala pledged the committee’s support in advocating for funding towards the institute to support its activities.

URN