Health ministry dispatches 2 million doses of malaria vaccine

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has flagged off the distribution of 2.278 million doses of malaria vaccines to 105 districts with high and moderate transmission of the disease.

The consignment is part of the total quantity of 3.5 million doses which are being planned to be used for the initial phases of the vaccination, which will later roll out in other parts of the country after kicking off in selected districts next month.

The vaccine targets children below two years of age, and once vaccinations start in April, it will be the largest malaria vaccine introduction to date in terms of the number of districts and target population. The four-dose vaccine will be administered at 6, 7, 8, and 18 months, ensuring optimal protection from malaria during the most vulnerable stages of early childhood.

The bigger plan, according to the Ministry of Health, is for the drug to be integrated into routine immunization services.

Speaking at the flag-off event on Friday, Health Minister Dr. Jane Aceng emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening disease prevention efforts and building resilient health systems.

“The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Uganda is a historic step forward in our fight against this deadly disease. With the support of Gavi, UNICEF, and other partners, we are ensuring that every eligible child has access to this life-saving intervention”.

UNICEF, responsible for the procurement and air freighting of the vaccines, reaffirmed its commitment to child health and immunization efforts in Uganda.

“Today, we turn a page in Uganda’s health story. With the introduction of the malaria vaccine, we are delivering hope for children in Uganda. This introduction means that the national immunisation schedule now includes 14 vaccines to be delivered during childhood,a mong the highest on the continent. We now must ensure these vaccines are delivered safely and efficiently”, said Dr. Robin Nandy, UNICEF Representative to Uganda.

Seventeen African countries are set to introduce the vaccine as part of their routine immunisation programs.

URN