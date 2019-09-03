Gun fingerprinting starts in West Nile

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have started the gun fingerprinting exercise in West Nile. The six-day exercise kicked off on Monday at Arua police grounds.

Thomas Kamugisha, the team leader for the firearm verification team, says that the team is capturing the data of each individual gun and marching the data with the holder.

He says any of the registered firearms used to commit crime will easily be tracked and criminals apprehended since the record of the gun will be available in the electronic system.

During day one of the exercise registered an overwhelming number of guns from the UPDF, Police and Uganda Prisons.

Josephine Angucia, the police spokesperson for West Nile region warns gun holders against not responding to the exercise.

In 2018, President Museveni told a special sitting of Parliament during his address to the nation that all guns in the country will be fingerprinted.

He said fingerprinting guns will help security agencies track which gun fired killer bullets based on the cartridges recovered from a crime of scene.

