Girls 4 Girls launches channel to mentor women

Her Way Podcast provides a platform for women to create positive change and nurture the leaders of tomorrow

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | Project Girls 4 Girls Uganda, an International NGO on March 08, launched the Uganda and Iceland partnership podcast to inspire, mentor and empower women.

The podcast dubbed ‘HER WAY PODCAST’ comprises interviews that bring together outstanding women from Iceland and Uganda discussing and sharing their experiences on career, culture and leadership.

While unveiling the Her Way Podcast symbol, the country lead at Project Girls 4 Girls Uganda, Diana Ninsiima Kibuuka noted that Her Way Podcast provides a platform for women to create positive change and nurture the leaders of tomorrow.

“We look at grooming women leaders who can drive action and also bring along fellow women to create a legacy in the spaces they occupy. We help women develop a strong sense of self-esteem and boost confidence in their abilities,”

She mentioned that Project Girls for Girls has a mentorship course, which involves six modules: building trust, courageous leaders, the art of communication, negotiation, public leadership, ethics and values. A certificate is awarded upon completion of the course.

Over 2,300 women and 350 mentors have been mentored and trained to yield to great leaders such as the 87th guild president of Makerere University, Nambassa Shamim.

Reflecting on this year’s theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, Kibuuka called upon women to break the bias by aiming at achieving the highest accolades in whatever they do.

“Let us step out into the world to make a difference by uplifting fellow women and becoming pioneers of gender equality and transformation in our societies,”

Her Way Podcast mentor and interviewee, Sharon Tumusiime said that listening to credible women sharing their stories has enabled her to offer supportive advice to fellow women which have enabled them to take on leadership roles with passion and confidence.

“We are changing the lives of impoverished women and girls for powerful futures and encouraging them to transcend the limits of society. The podcasts empower girls with education and economic development skills that help them develop their careers and build economically stable lives,”

The launch of the podcast is to officially announce the free of charge channel to women and the general public of Uganda, and to create awareness of the Iceland & Uganda partnership that aims to inspire and share woman experiences; mentor young ladies who are following in the footsteps of the successful women leaders in line with the vision of Project Girls 4 Girls. That way, the leaders of today empower the leaders of the future.

“Through the podcasts, we explore leadership journeys of established women from politics, business, education, sports, arts and culture domains to inspire and mentor young girls to take on leadership positions. We also support women on leadership journeys with skills that enable them to achieve their objectives,” said Solaire Munyana, Her Way Podcast producer.

Since its inception in 2020, women such as Barbara Ofwono Buyondo (PhD), Chairperson Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association Limited (UWEAL), Esteri Tebandeke, a filmmaker, actress, dancer and visual artist, Philipa Ngaju Makobore, Head of Instrumentation division at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir the current Minister of Science, Higher education, Industry and Innovation in Iceland, among others have featured on the podcast.