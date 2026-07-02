FUFA unveils club licensing timelines for 2026/27 season

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has unveiled the Club Licensing Core Process and timelines for the 2026/27 season, outlining the requirements clubs must fulfill before participating in its competitions.

The move is part of FUFA’s continued efforts to professionalize football administration and ensure clubs meet minimum standards in governance, finance, infrastructure, legal compliance, and sporting criteria.

Club licensing has become a key requirement for participation in FUFA competitions and aligns with continental standards set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

FUFA has circulated key documents to clubs, including the FUFA Men’s Club Licensing Regulations Edition 2026, FUFA Women’s Club Licensing Regulations Edition 2026, FUFA Stadium Classification Regulations Edition 2026, Club Licensing Timelines, and Club Licensing Forms for the 2026/27 season.

Ahmed Hussein, FUFA’s Director of Communications, said the licensing process is intended to strengthen club structures and improve the overall standard of football administration in the country.

“The club licensing process is not merely a requirement for participation in competitions but a framework that guides clubs towards professional management, improved governance, better infrastructure, and sustainable growth. We encourage all clubs to begin preparations early and strictly observe the timelines provided,” Hussein said.

He noted that compliance with licensing regulations has over the years contributed to improved management standards among clubs competing in FUFA competitions. According to Hussein, FUFA will continue guiding clubs throughout the process to ensure they meet the required standards before the start of the new season.

“The objective is to have clubs that are well organized both on and off the field. Licensing helps protect the integrity of competitions while promoting long-term development of the game in Uganda,” he added.

FUFA has also issued the Expression of Interest Form (Form 905), which clubs must submit by July 10, 2026, to commence the licensing process. Submission of licensing documents will begin on the same date, while physical inspection visits to clubs are scheduled between August 1 and August 10.

FUFA Big League and FUFA Women Super League clubs are required to make final submissions of all licensing documents by August 10, alongside having at least 10 players approved on the registration system, including two goalkeepers. FUFA Women Elite League clubs have until August 15 to complete the process.

The First Instance Body will evaluate the submitted documents on August 17 and 18, while the Appeals Committee will hear any appeals on August 21 before making final decisions.

Club licenses will be issued on August 24 to clubs that satisfy all licensing requirements. FUFA will also release fixtures for the various leagues on the same day.

The FUFA Women Super League is scheduled to kick off on September 12, followed by the FUFA Big League on September 20 and the FUFA Women Elite League on September 26.