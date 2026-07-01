Reach A Hand Africa boosts Kasese health facilities with medical equipment worth Shs137m

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reach A Hand Africa (RAHA) has through the U Decide Kasese-Bunyangabu (KB) Project, donated and handed over medical equipment worth Shs137 million to 15 health facilities in Kasese and Bunyangabu districts, including renovation of family planning rooms at the health facilities in the region.

“The donation is aimed at further improving service delivery, particularly the reduction of maternal mortality and morbidity rates, following a commendable performance of the health facilities in the district in providing family planning services,” Humphrey Nabimanya, Chief Executive Officer, Reach A Hand Africa (formerly Reach A Hand Uganda), said.

Some of the equipment handed over included examination couches, blood pressure machines, contraceptive cabinets, suction machines, MVA sets, motorcycles, and other essential medical items.

The handover at the Kasese District Headquarters was attended by key stakeholders, including the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Bwambale Amon, the Principal Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mustafa Kikusa, the Deputy LCV Chairperson Bwanandeke Jeremiah, facility-in-charge representatives, including Kimanywenda Henry Peter from Kibaate HC III and Bwambale Byaruhanga B Asanire from Buhuhira HC III, and representatives from RAHA led by the Chief Executive Officer, Humphrey Nabimanya.

The donations come against the backdrop of media reports by the Daily Monitor newspaper indicating 26 maternal deaths and 189 prenatal deaths occurred between July and December 2025, attributed to blood shortage and lack of timely medication, exacerbated by the district’s geographical location.

Meanwhile, the DHO and Principal CAO commended RAHA for its continued contribution to strengthening the health sector, but called for more support.

“We request more assistance in more vulnerable health facilities, such as Ihandiro HC III and Kitholhu HC III,” they said.

Health facility in-charges also said the equipment will help improve family planning service delivery and enhance the quality of care provided to communities, while calling for proper maintenance and protection of the equipment. As part of the district inventory, the equipment will require routine maintenance, which the district will lead and ensure is used for the right purpose.

Tooro Kingdom representative, Nicholas Mugume, also applauded Reach A Hand Africa for its commitment to ensuring that young people have access to essential health and development services.

He also highlighted other youth empowerment initiatives being implemented by the Tooro Kingdom, including the ongoing construction of a facility with an ICT room, a library, and a poultry unit to enhance young people’s access to information, skills development, and economic opportunities.