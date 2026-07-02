Lotteries board steps in after ITHUBA Uganda terminates operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | ITHUBA Uganda Limited has wound up its lottery operations. The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has confirmed the development, making it clear however that the operator’s cessation of operations does not relieve ITHUBA Uganda Limited of its obligations under the law, the National Lottery Licence, or the Concession Agreement.

According to a statement, NLGRB has said it is taking the necessary regulatory and oversight measures to safeguard the interests of the government, players, prize claimants, retailers, employees, and all other affected stakeholders.

FULL STATEMENT

*******

National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board Statement on National Lottery Operations Following the Cessation by ITHUBA Uganda Limited

Kampala, 2 July 2026 – The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (“NLGRB”) is managing the cessation of National Lottery operations by ITHUBA Uganda Limited under its statutory and regulatory mandate and in accordance with the applicable licence and concession framework.

NLGRB has been engaging with ITHUBA Uganda Limited regarding its financial and operational position and received formal notification that the Operator ceased offering National Lottery games on 30 June 2026 and ceased trading from 1 July 2026. NLGRB wishes to make it clear that the Operator’s cessation of operations does not relieve ITHUBA Uganda Limited of its obligations under the law, the National Lottery Licence, or the Concession Agreement. The Board is taking the necessary regulatory and oversight measures to safeguard the interests of Government, players, prize claimants, retailers, employees, and all other affected stakeholders.

The public is advised that NLGRB is overseeing the transition process and engaging the relevant institutions and the Operator to secure an orderly, accountable, and legally compliant outcome. All outstanding matters relating to player balances, prize claims, records, operational liabilities, and other obligations arising from National Lottery operations remain subject to regulatory supervision and the applicable legal process.

Players with outstanding claims or balances are advised to contact ITHUBA Uganda Limited through its official communication channels (Call 0800334433 or send an email to info@nationallottery.go.ug), while NLGRB continues to monitor compliance and the settlement of valid claims and obligations. The Board will issue further public guidance as necessary.

NLGRB remains committed to maintaining a robust, transparent, and accountable regulatory framework for Uganda’s gaming sector and to taking all appropriate measures necessary to protect the public interest

interest