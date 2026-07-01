OPINION: Uganda’s insurance sector is growing, but public understanding must catch up

OPINION | ALY S. MAHERALI | Across East Africa, insurance remains one of the least understood, yet increasingly important, financial services. The numbers tell an important story.

According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA), the country’s insurance industry grew by 10% in 2024, with gross written premiums rising from Shs1.6 trillion to Shs1.76 trillion.

Yet insurance penetration remains stubbornly low at about 0.87% of GDP, among the lowest levels in the region.

Kenya’s penetration rate is estimated to be more than double Uganda’s.

This gap matters. For many Ugandans, insurance only becomes relevant after a crisis – a hospital admission, road accident, fire, theft, or business interruption.

Insurance is still widely perceived as costly, confusing, or meant only for large companies and wealthy households.

But the economic environment has changed. Healthcare costs continue to rise. Businesses face operational uncertainty, cyber threats, climate-related disruptions, and supply chain pressures.

Families are balancing education costs, medical bills, and shrinking household financial buffers. In this environment, insurance should no longer be viewed as optional.

At its core, insurance is about preparedness. It allows individuals, families, and organisations to manage uncertainty by sharing risk instead of absorbing catastrophic losses alone.

The challenge is that many consumers still struggle to understand how insurance works. Terms such as premiums, exclusions, deductibles, and coverage limits often feel technical and inaccessible. That knowledge gap directly affects uptake and trust.

Uganda’s own regulators acknowledge this challenge.

Recent industry studies point to low public awareness, misconceptions about the value of insurance, and persistent trust deficits as major reasons for low penetration that remains below 1% despite steady market growth.

Healthcare financing provides a clear example of why this conversation matters.

Demand for medical cover is growing across Uganda’s corporate sector and among middle-income families seeking faster access to specialists, stronger hospital networks, preventive care, and predictable healthcare financing.

Medical insurers are increasingly moving beyond traditional claims administration.

Across the industry, insurers are strengthening provider partnerships, supporting digital health systems, coordinating care, and helping employers manage workforce wellbeing more strategically.

This evolution is necessary. Uganda’s economy is driven largely by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for the majority of businesses and employment.

Yet many SMEs continue to operate with limited protection against business interruption, liability exposure, employee health costs, fraud, or loss of key personnel. When an unexpected event strikes an underinsured business, the consequences rarely stop with the business owner.

Employees, suppliers, customers, and communities often absorb the fallout. Insurance cannot eliminate risk, but it can make risk manageable.

There are encouraging signs of progress.

The number of insured Ugandans has increased in recent years, with industry data showing coverage expanding from about 406,000 people to over 506,000 people within one year, driven partly by stronger uptake of microinsurance and broader market awareness efforts.

Digital innovation is also reshaping access. Mobile payments, digital enrolment, telemedicine integration, and technology-enabled products are making insurance easier to distribute and use.

Micro insurance products, designed around affordability and accessibility, are beginning to expand protection beyond traditional urban corporate markets.

Uganda’s microinsurance segment, while still small, recorded particularly strong growth in recent reporting periods. But technology alone will not solve the challenge. The deeper shift required is cultural.

Uganda needs a broader conversation about financial resilience. Insurance must move from being viewed as a reluctant expense or crisis purchase to being understood as a practical tool for long-term planning, health security, and business continuity.

That responsibility does not sit with insurers alone. Regulators, employers, brokers, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and industry leaders all have a role to play in improving public education, product transparency, and consumer trust.

Consumers should not require specialist knowledge to understand what they are buying.

Trust grows when policies are clear, claims processes are efficient, and providers communicate honestly about both benefits and limitations. Uganda’s insurance sector is growing.

The question is whether public understanding, trust, and preparedness will grow with it. Because risk is inevitable. The real question is whether we are ready for it.

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The writer, Aly S. Maherali, Vice Chair of MIC Global Risks Insurance Brokers (Uganda) Limited