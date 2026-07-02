Britam unveils flexible motor insurance plan to boost uptake of comprehensive cover

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Britam Insurance Uganda has introduced a flexible premium payment plan aimed at expanding access to comprehensive motor insurance, as insurers seek to address one of the biggest barriers to uptake high upfront annual premium costs.

The new initiative, dubbed Car-Tono Katono, allows motorists and fleet owners to pay comprehensive motor insurance premiums in monthly, quarterly or semi-annual instalments instead of making a single annual payment.

The launch comes at a time when Uganda’s vehicle population continues to grow, yet many motorists continue to rely on the mandatory Motor Third Party insurance because comprehensive cover remains unaffordable for many households and businesses.

Speaking at the launch, Allan Mafabi, Chief Executive Officer of Britam Insurance Uganda, said the new payment model is intended to make comprehensive insurance more accessible by aligning premium payments with customers’ cash flow.

“For far too long, many Ugandans have had to dig deep into their wallets to pay for costly garage repairs after accidents. With Car-Tono Katono, we are helping change this reality by making comprehensive motor insurance more accessible before emergencies happen, through flexible payments that fit everyday cash flow.”

“Insurance should not feel like a once-a-year financial burden. It should be simple, convenient, and easy to plan for, much like other regular commitments people already manage. Our goal is to give customers peace of mind by making motor insurance easier to access, easier to pay for, and easier to manage”, he added.

Alongside the flexible payment model, Britam has introduced an artificial intelligence-enabled vehicle inspection system accessible through WhatsApp, allowing customers to inspect their vehicles remotely using mobile phones before purchasing or renewing motor insurance cover.

According to the insurer, the digital process reduces the need for physical inspections and shortens policy processing from days to minutes.

The initiative is supported through partnerships with financial technology company NxtPe and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank). Under the arrangement, GTBank will provide insurance premium financing, enabling eligible customers to spread premium payments over time while maintaining comprehensive cover, subject to financing and policy terms.

Britam said customers who meet the agreed payment conditions will receive full comprehensive motor insurance cover despite paying premiums in instalments.

The insurer said the initiative reflects growing demand for financial products that offer greater flexibility as consumers increasingly seek payment options that match their income patterns.

Industry players say flexible premium financing is becoming an important strategy for increasing insurance penetration, particularly in markets where upfront costs continue to discourage uptake of comprehensive cover despite rising vehicle ownership.