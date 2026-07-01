DRC bans all land transactions in M23-Controlled areas

Kinshasa, DRC | URN | The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has banned all land transactions in territories under the control of the M23/Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) rebels, in a move aimed at protecting the property rights of people displaced by the conflict.

The ban is contained in a presidential decree released on Tuesday, though it was signed on June 28, 2026, by President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka.

The decree prohibits all land-related transactions in rebel-controlled areas of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, including the sale, transfer, subdivision, allocation and registration of land.

It also outlaws the allocation or assignment of land in the occupied territories, the signing of land contracts, the creation of new land subdivisions, property transfers, cadastral surveys, and the collection of land taxes and related fees.

In addition, the government has suspended the issuance of new land registration certificates and the expropriation of land for public utility projects. Anyone found in violation of the directive will face legal action.

Authorities say the measure is intended to safeguard the land and property rights of thousands of people displaced by the fighting, many of whom fled their homes and abandoned their property. The government also says the ban is designed to prevent a recurrence of the land disputes that followed previous conflicts in eastern DRC, particularly around the cities of Goma and Bukavu.

According to the decree, the restrictions are meant to preserve legally acquired land rights and support the eventual return of internally displaced persons. The government notes that land disputes remain a major driver of instability in conflict-affected areas.

The restrictions will remain in force until the state of siege is lifted and the government officially declares the occupied territories liberated from M23/AFC control.

By Tuesday evening, M23/AFC had not publicly responded to the decree. The standoff between the government and the rebel movement continues to undermine efforts to achieve a lasting peace despite ongoing regional mediation initiatives.

The Congolese government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebellion, allegations that have been consistently denied by both the Rwandan government and M23/AFC leaders.

M23/AFC says its armed campaign is aimed at tackling corruption, xenophobia and discrimination against certain communities in the DRC. In early 2025, the rebel movement launched a rapid offensive across eastern Congo, capturing several strategic towns and raising fears of a broader regional conflict.