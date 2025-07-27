Fudrikali community set to benefit from agricultural boost

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Fudrikali, an impoverished village in Oluko, Ayivu East Division, Arua City, are set to benefit from renewed agricultural support efforts led by former minister Zoe Bakoko Bakoru. Fudrikali, located in a hard-to-reach area bordering Bileafe Sub-county in Terego District, is home to approximately 1,500 people who largely depend on subsistence farming for survival.

Despite its fertile soils, the village suffers from chronic underdevelopment, including a lack of electricity, poor road access, and no clean water sources. Most residents rely on water from the nearby Osu River, exposing them to waterborne diseases. During the recently concluded NRM primaries, voting in Fudrikali was cancelled due to the absence of candidates’ agents, largely attributed to the area’s inaccessibility.

Despite losing in the primaries, Zoe Bakoko Bakoru visited the village on Sunday and pledged continued support to the community. She said her focus will be on improving agricultural productivity through input provision, in collaboration with Operation Wealth Creation (OWC). Bakoko, who currently works with Gen. Salim Saleh under OWC, expressed concern over the longstanding neglect of the area and promised to advocate for targeted government interventions.

Meanwhile, Richard Job Matua, the Assistant Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Arua, urged residents to embrace agricultural modernization and commercialization as a pathway out of poverty. He emphasized the need to address what he termed “poverty of the mind” and called on local leaders to wake up and mobilize communities to take advantage of existing government programs.

Lameck Etoma, the area councilor representing Ayivu Division, said consistent sensitization and regular engagement by city leaders could help shift community attitudes. He also challenged Ayivu Division leadership to implement deliberate initiatives to address the socio-economic and financial struggles faced by Fudrikali residents. The village currently lacks basic services such as a school or health center. However, it has church buildings where locals gather for prayers on Sundays.

*****

URN