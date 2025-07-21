Former Energy Minister D’Ujanga back for Okoro County MP seat

Okoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Minister of State for Energy, Eng. Simon Giu D’Ujanga, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Okoro County parliamentary seat in Zombo District as an independent candidate in the January 2026 general elections.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Ambaki Village, Kaya Parish, the former minister said he was compelled to reconsider his earlier decision not to run after receiving “delegations after delegations” from constituents urging him to join the race.

“I have consulted widely, and the general opinion is that I should stand for the position of MP for Okoro Constituency 2026–2031,” Eng. D’Ujanga said, reading from a prepared statement. He clarified that the overwhelming public support emerged after the NRM primaries had concluded, making it impossible for him to participate on the party ticket. Consequently, he announced he will run as an independent.

Asked about his key priorities if elected, Eng. D’Ujanga pledged to continue lobbying for rural electrification, push for the tarmacking of the 122km Nebbi–Goli–Paidha–Padea–Zombo–Zeu–Warr–Vurra road, promote cooperative societies for farmers, and support women’s VSLAs and youth entrepreneurship. He cited achievements from his previous term, including lobbying for the construction of Ngagak Hydroelectric Dam I and the recent switch-on of Ngagak III.

The former minister also called on young people to participate actively in politics for community development. “You… young people, make sure you participate in the political affairs of your country because it’s through politics that the community can develop,” he said.

Eng. D’Ujanga holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Aston University, Birmingham, UK, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Makerere University. He served with the Uganda Electricity Board (UEB), rising to managing director before entering politics in 2000.

He represented Okoro County in Parliament for over 15 years and served more than a decade as State Minister for Energy until his defeat in 2021. If elected, he would replace Gabriel Ukumu, the current MP who is serving his first term.

