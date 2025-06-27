Fire guts late Kawanga Ssemogerere’s home, police investigate cause

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police fire and rescue teams are investigating the cause of the fire that broke out at the house of late Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the former Democratic Party President.

The fire, which started in library on the second floor, rapidly spread to the rooftop, resulting in significant destruction of property.

A police officer who was part of the response team said that by the time they arrived at the scene, the fire had spread rapidly, but they were able to extinguish it.

“Yes, we’ve managed to put out the fire. It had been burning for about an hour. When we arrived, we found neighbors trying to put out the flames, but it was too intense at that moment. We’re still investigating the possible cause of the fire, but we’re considering electrical short circuit as a likely cause,” said the officer.

The Kampala Metropolitan Patrick Onyango said the team is yet to determine the exact cause of the fire. He said they was no person that has been injured in the fire.

Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 90, was a veteran figure in Uganda’s politics, having led the Democratic Party for over two decades and served in multiple cabinet roles.

The recent fire incident has heightened concerns about fire safety in urban areas.

According to the 2024 annual crime report, police recorded over 270 fire outbreaks, with electrical short circuits being a primary cause.

