Uganda seeks CAF approval to use Hoima stadium for AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda has formally asked the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to allow the newly-built Hoima City Stadium to host its matches in the 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, a government official said on Thursday.

Peter Ogwang, Uganda’s state minister for sports, told Xinhua that the request was made because Mandela National Stadium in Kampala is still undergoing renovation.

“We are begging CAF to allow us to use the Hoima City Stadium. Although we are co-hosts of AFCON 2027, we are in the tournament as hosts who still have to play in the qualifiers,” Ogwang explained.

Uganda has been drawn in Group H alongside Tunisia, Libya and Botswana in the qualifying campaign, which begins in September. The Uganda Cranes will open their campaign away to Tunisia on Sept. 21 before hosting Libya on Oct. 6.

“We are still working hard to make sure that the renovation is complete in time. But we have engaged CAF and written that we are given opportunity to host our qualifier matches at the Hoima City Stadium,” Ogwang added.

The minister said the government is also pushing contractors to complete the reconstruction of Mandela National Stadium, commonly known as Namboole, as well as a terminal in Hoima to facilitate flights to the city.

Ogwang said Uganda is fully aware of CAF’s stadium requirements for hosting international matches and has explained the country’s circumstances in its request to the continental football governing body.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will jointly host the 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations from June 19 to July 17. ■