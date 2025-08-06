DTB Uganda clinches top Mastercard award for leading POS transaction volumes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Diamond Trust Bank Uganda (DTB) has been honoured by Mastercard for recording the highest point-of-sale (POS) transaction volumes in Uganda’s banking sector, reaffirming its position as a front-runner in the country’s digital payments landscape.

The recognition was presented during an official ceremony by Ali Shehryar, Mastercard’s Senior Vice President and East Africa Country Manager. The accolade celebrates DTB’s consistent leadership in driving secure, seamless, and convenient card usage across the country—a key pillar in Mastercard’s broader digital transformation agenda.

According to Mastercard International, DTB was instrumental in propelling Uganda’s POS card transaction volumes to new heights during the first half of 2025. Total transactions surged from under 7 million to more than 9 million, reflecting a 39% growth industry-wide. DTB’s share of this increase highlights its strategic emphasis on digital financial solutions and widespread adoption among customers and merchants alike.

Commenting on the achievement, Godfrey Sebaana, Managing Director of DTB Uganda, credited the success to the bank’s digital-first approach. “We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in advancing secure and seamless payment solutions,” he said. “DTB remains committed to delivering an unmatched cardholder experience, prioritizing safety, convenience, and continuous innovation.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mastercard’s Ali Shehryar praised DTB for setting the pace in Uganda’s rapidly evolving financial ecosystem. “DTB Uganda has truly blown the competition out of the water. Their relentless drive to expand card usage and deliver superior merchant services has led to this remarkable milestone,” Shehryar stated. “We are proud to partner with DTB in our mission to empower Ugandans through secure, innovative, and inclusive payment solutions.”

This award marks a significant chapter in DTB Uganda’s ongoing evolution into one of the region’s most digitally progressive banks, underpinned by its commitment to financial inclusion and service excellence.