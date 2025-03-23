Deputy Speaker warns against sectarianism based on religion

KANUNGU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa has cautioned people against sectarianism based on religion.

While speaking at the installation of Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information and National Guidance, as the second Chancellor of Great Lake University in Kanungu district on Saturday, Tayebwa said that politicians who promote divisionism cannot effectively lobby for their constituents.

He said, “We, the Banyakigezi, face a challenge that we often try to conceal: the issue of sectarianism in politics, When it comes to voting, many of us tend to choose candidates based on their religion, as if division will somehow lead to improvements in infrastructure, such as roads and water supply, in our area.”

Tayebwa also warned the youth against being consumed by such sectarianism, as they have much to contribute to the development of this country. He commended the University directors for their resilience in managing the institute and praised them for choosing Dr Chris Baryomunsi as their Chancellor.

“I don’t think there is a door in this country that Dr Baryomunsi can knock on and they refuse to open, and he is a person who is very strict when it comes to the issues of quality he is too demanding, he will demand from you to meet the issues of NCHE.”

Baryomunsi pledged to work diligently to transform the university.

Olivia Tumuhirwe Arinaitwe, the Director at the University, asked the government to exempt private Universities from paying taxes to reduce the financial burden that they face but also allow them to share facilities like science laboratories that are in public Universities.

Rev. Fr. Abel Bainomugisha the Executive Director, said that the university is seeking over two billion shillings to construct a building that will house the engineering and technology departments as well as science laboratories. The initiative he said aims to ensure that the institute aligns with the government’s policies.

A total of 110 were graduated in different disciplines.

****

URN