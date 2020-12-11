Climate change threatening commercial bee keeping

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Commercial bee farming is under threat due to the adverse effects of climate change.

This is according to the study by the Masaka district production and marketing department on the impact of unpredictable seasonal changes to agriculture in the area.

Dr Lawrence Mayega, the Masaka district production officer says in addition to the obvious challenges of general crop failure and low farm production, they have also learnt of serious threats the abrupt changes in season patterns are posing to bee-keeping in the area.

He explains that the abnormal changes in air temperatures and increasing frequency and intensity of droughts are contributing to the high mortality of bees, a situation that has progressively reduced their population.

Dr Mayega indicates that the reduction in bee population is both frustrating on-farm complete fertilization of crops as well as efforts to promote their keeping as a commercial venture to supplement farmers.

Dr Mayega says that the effects in reduction of the population of bees have also been noticed in the low and poor yield levels of many crops that have been found to have suffered incomplete fertilization.

He is also concerned that the problem will equally affect the natural mixing of plant and crop genes, which is ideally expected to be done through cross-pollination.

Francis Kalungi, a bee-keeper in Buwunga sub-county, Masaka district says that on the guidance of agricultural extension officers, many farmers in the area placed hives in their coffee plantations but some of them are taking longer to attract the targeted bees to facilitate honey production.

He however indicates that to overcome the challenge of disturbing temperatures, farmers have been advised to construct shades above their bee-hives as well as placing water dishes below them, for purposes of creating a conducive environment for survival of the bees.

But Mayega says they are now working around to enforcing climate change strategic plan interventions like massive tree planting, wetland protection and reclamation as a way of mitigating more adverse effects.

*****

URN