CID commanders resolve to share progress of cases with complainants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Senior crime investigators attending a five-day retreat at Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) at Kibuli in Kampala have resolved to start sharing the progress of cases with complainants in order to reduce biases.

At least over 200 CID commanders drawn from specialized units like Flying Squad Unit (FSU), Crime Intelligence (CI), Land Police Protection Unit (LPPU), Aviation Police (Avipol), Anti-Narcotics Unit, Regional, District, Division and Stations are attending a retreat.

During their first day deliberations with CID director, Grace Akullo, CID commanders unanimously resolved to start giving regular feedback to complainants and victims on how their cases are being investigated.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has said a resolution to share case statuses with concerned parties is among other things intended to give hope to complainants that their cases are actually being handled but also to reduce case files being mismanaged by investigators.

“We have been getting complaints that victims and complainants don’t get feedback. All complainants, victims and other stakeholders will be regularly informed about what is being done about their cases. There will be a meaningful engagement so that there is regular feed on the case progress,” Enanga said.

Police said some cases would be referred to a different police station or region without the knowledge of victims and this would frustrate their efforts to seek justice. Before cases are referred, detectives are now mandated to brief victims on why their cases are being referred to a different station or office.

“This we believe will better investigators’ performance. Investigators will be required to meet complainant if necessary and share with them on cases that have been referred. Complainants will be meeting and engaging detectives handling their cases,” Enanga said.

Sharing case statuses with complainants’ police believe will also reduce on the number of cases being dismissed in courts for lack of evidence, complainants and witnesses’ disappearance.

Police crime records for the last four years shows court dismiss at least 6,500 cases every year translating to 17 cases every day.

