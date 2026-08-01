Museveni vows Africa will stand by Somalia if donors pull out

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Museveni has declared that African countries will continue supporting Somalia’s peace and stabilisation efforts even if the United States and other international partners withdraw financial and logistical support for the African Union mission.

Speaking on the final day of the Second Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State of Troop-Contributing Countries to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Friday, Museveni said Africa had repeatedly overcome security challenges through regional solidarity rather than external assistance.

“If the international community wants to pull out, let them. All the problems we have solved here, we solved without their support. We got support from our brothers. When we fought Amin, it was Tanzania and Mozambique. On Sudan, it was us. Somalia will not be abandoned. We have the capacity. Whether others pull out or not, we shall stand,” Museveni said.

He cited Africa’s liberation struggles as evidence that the continent has the capacity to confront its own security challenges, recalling Tanzania and Mozambique’s support during Uganda’s war to oust Idi Amin in 1979. Museveni also defended Uganda’s continued military deployment in Somalia, saying the intervention was driven by regional security concerns rather than foreign interests.

According to the President, Uganda deployed troops after extremist Islamist groups sought to use violence to impose their ideology, threatening peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.

He added that Uganda also acted in solidarity with Ethiopia, which was facing growing security threats from armed extremist groups operating from Somalia and Sudan.

The summit was convened amid growing uncertainty over the future financing of AUSSOM after the United States informed the African Union on July 1, 2026, that it would not support the renewal of the mission’s mandate when it comes before the United Nations Security Council in December.

The decision comes as Washington reviews funding for several United Nations and international peace support operations. Despite the uncertainty, African leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Somalia’s security transition and called for predictable and sustainable financing for the mission.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the continental body remained committed to mobilising the political, diplomatic and financial support needed to sustain peace efforts in Somalia.

Youssouf also paid tribute to African troops serving under AUSSOM, praising their professionalism, discipline and sacrifice in helping restore stability in Somalia. Uganda became the first country to deploy troops to Somalia in 2007 under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Since then, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have played a leading role in supporting the Somali National Army in reclaiming territory from the militant group Al-Shabaab and protecting key government installations.

In 2024, AMISOM transitioned into the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), with a mandate focused on strengthening Somali security institutions, protecting civilians and supporting the gradual transfer of security responsibilities to Somali forces.

The summit concluded with participating Heads of State reaffirming their commitment to the mission and calling for sustainable and predictable financing to support Somalia’s long-term security and regional stability.