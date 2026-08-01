MTN takes Y’ello Storm campaign to Gulu with hospital support

Gulu, Uganda | URN | MTN Uganda has extended its Y’ello Storm campaign to Northern Uganda, combining customer engagement with support to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital as the telecommunications company seeks to deepen its presence beyond connectivity services.

The company handed over mattresses, protective covers and mosquito nets to the hospital for use in the maternity and casualty wards, targeting a facility that serves patients from across the Acholi sub-region and neighbouring districts.

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital also receives referrals from communities beyond Uganda’s borders, including South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, adding pressure to a health facility already handling large numbers of patients.

The intervention comes as MTN expands its Y’ello Storm campaign, a customer engagement initiative under its Free Your Fire brand platform. The campaign has already been rolled out in Arua, Masaka, Soroti and Mubende.

Rather than limiting the campaign to product promotion, MTN says it is using the initiative to combine direct customer engagement with community interventions in areas where it operates.

“Y’ello Storm is about creating meaningful connections with our customers and communities. It is not only about showcasing our products and services, but also understanding what matters most to the people we serve,” MTN’s Regional Business Manager for northern Uganda, Philip Odoi, said during the handover ceremony.

“Today, our focus is Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, an institution that provides critical healthcare services to thousands of people across Northern Uganda. Supporting this facility is part of our commitment to ensuring that our presence creates a positive impact beyond connectivity.”

The hospital is one of the major referral facilities in Northern Uganda, handling thousands of expectant mothers annually and conducting more than 500 deliveries every month.

It also provides emergency care, including treatment for victims of road traffic accidents, putting additional pressure on its infrastructure and supplies.

For the hospital administration, the donation comes at a time when improving the patient environment remains an important part of healthcare delivery.

Walter Uriek-Wun, Principal Assistant Secretary at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, said the facility’s large catchment area makes partnerships with the private sector important.

“Gulu Regional Referral Hospital receives patients from across Northern Uganda, including mothers seeking maternity care and emergency cases requiring immediate attention. Improving the environment where patients receive care contributes to better outcomes and dignity for those we serve,” he said.

“We appreciate MTN Uganda for recognising the role this hospital plays in the region. This support will complement our efforts to provide a better experience for patients and support our healthcare teams.”

Beyond the hospital donation, the Gulu leg of Y’ello Storm has involved direct customer engagements through telecommunications and mobile money clinics.

Customers have received support on digital and financial literacy, while a health camp has provided healthcare services. The campaign has also included support around telecom devices and other digital services.

MTN is also using the Gulu campaign to expand its network infrastructure. The company is scheduled to commission a new network site at Layibi 3, which it says will strengthen connectivity in the area.

Customer engagements will continue in Paicho and Awach before the Gulu leg concludes with a community event featuring customer rewards, product demonstrations and entertainment.

For MTN, the expansion comes against the backdrop of Uganda’s accelerating digital transition, with telecommunications companies increasingly positioning connectivity alongside financial services and other digital products.

The company says its wider objective is to increase access to digital services, financial inclusion and opportunities created by technology.

“Connectivity is about more than networks. It is about connecting people to opportunities, services and solutions that improve their lives,” Odoi said.