Glovo launches AI shopping assistant for ChatGPT and Claude

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Glovo has unveiled a new artificial intelligence-powered shopping experience that allows customers to discover and order products through natural conversations on ChatGPT and Claude, marking a significant step in the evolution of quick-commerce.

The Spanish multi-category technology company announced on July 30 that its new “Shopping Assistant” integrates Glovo’s marketplace into the two leading generative AI platforms, enabling users to search for products from restaurants and stores, compare prices, and place orders using conversational prompts instead of navigating traditional app menus.

The innovation introduces what the company describes as a shift from a search-based internet experience to an intent-based one, where customers simply describe what they need and the AI assistant identifies suitable products available on Glovo.

For example, instead of manually browsing categories and filters, users can request “a last- minute gift for a coffee lover under €50,” after which the AI searches local stores, validates availability based on the user’s location, and curates relevant product recommendations.

The feature is designed to deliver a concierge-style shopping experience. Once users connect their Glovo accounts to either ChatGPT or Claude through the available plug-in, they can engage in multi-turn conversations in which the AI remembers previous requests and preferences, including spending limits and other constraints.

The assistant then presents up to five personalised product recommendations in a visual carousel, displaying product images, names, prices, store information and customer ratings. While product discovery happens within ChatGPT or Claude, customers complete payment and checkout through the Glovo mobile application or website after selecting the “View on Glovo” option.

Shiro Theuri, Chief Technology Officer at Glovo, said the integration reflects the company's ambition to make its services more accessible through the digital platforms customers already use.

“We’re always looking for ways to meet our customers where they already are. Being available on Claude and ChatGPT means people can discover what Glovo has to offer as part of a natural conversation, with no friction. Glovo has always been about being the everyday app that provides choice and convenience, and this is another step in that direction,” Theuri said.

The launch positions Glovo among a growing number of technology companies integrating generative AI into everyday consumer services as conversational interfaces become increasingly popular for online shopping and service discovery.

To use the feature, customers first connect their Glovo account with ChatGPT or Claude using the Glovo plug-in. They can then begin a request by typing “@glovo” followed by a description of the product they are looking for. The AI responds with a selection of available items, and once a product is chosen, users are redirected to the Glovo app or website to finalise their purchase.

After the order is confirmed, the selected merchant prepares the items for collection before a Glovo courier delivers them to the customer, continuing the company's promise of rapid, on- demand delivery.